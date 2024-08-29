‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 4 already has a long list of suspects!

Only Murders in the Building season 4 is just in time for fall, with a cozy new murder mystery at the Arconia for our three favorite podcasters in search of a new subject—Charles Haden-Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez).

Spoilers ahead for Only Murders in the Building season 4!

And this time, it’s a bit personal because, as revealed in the end of season 3, the victim is none other than Charles’ stunt double, Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch)! With the first episode of season 4 out, we know that Sazz goes up to Charles’ apartment to fetch a drink but never returns because she gets shot. However, when the trio turns up there, the body is missing and they don’t suspect anything wrong, not even when Howard (Michael Cyril Creighton) shows up with his new dog Gravey (yes, this cat person is a dog person now!), who starts barking suspiciously in Charles’ kitchen.

(Hulu)

The trio heads to Los Angeles after receiving an email that Paramount Pictures wants to make a movie about their podcast, and a reluctant Charles only agrees because he gets a text from Sazz that she has gone to L.A. to sub for Scott Bakula. Once there, the trio meets producer Bev Melon (Molly Shannon), who makes them an offer to buy their life rights, and also introduces them to the actors that will play them in the movie—Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, and Eva Longoria. At a party thrown in their honor, a hesitant Mabel is convinced to sell, Oliver reunites with his girlfriend Loretta (Meryl Streep), and a worried Charles finds out from Scott Bakula that Sazz never showed up.

After the trio breaks into Sazz’s apartment and discovers that she was never at home, a phone call makes them realize that the she might be dead and her body might be back at the Arconia. They fly back to New York, and with Howard’s help, find the ashes of Sazz in the old, defunct incinerator chute of the building.

So who killed Jane Lynch’s Sazz?

Let’s take a roundup of motivations around the table, shall we?

So far, we know that Sazz had something to tell Charles, and that might have gotten her killed. Or, as the trailer also hints at, the bullet that shot through the window of Charles’ kitchen was actually meant for him, and Sazz was just the right stunt double in the wrong place. So when we look at possible suspects, we have to keep this in mind.

As of episode 1 of season 4, nobody really jumps out as a suspect. We see a bunch of random clues scattered across Sazz’s desk at her house, but none of them make sense as yet. Plus, there’s a couple of characters we spotted in the trailer, like the one played by Kumail Nanjiani and Charles’ sister (Melissa McCarthy), that haven’t been introduced. So we can’t say for sure. But here’s some people we gotta watch out for!

Bev Melon or one of the three studio execs

(Hulu)

When she meets the trio, Bev tells them that when she spots competing studios trying to circle a project she’s interested in, she goes in hard. Could she have gone as far as to commit murder to make her project happen? Could it have been the studio execs to hustle up some buzz around the movie?

Marshall Peepope, the screenwriter

(Hulu)

Marshall (Jin Ha) claims he is just a fly on the wall, trying to capture the essence of Charles, Mabel, and Oliver on paper. But could he be dipping his pen in some dark ink and writing in murder to raise the stakes for his story?

One of the lead actors of the film

(Hulu)

It’s an interesting, if not the most obvious, proposition, isn’t it? Although the trailer shows that Levy, Longoria, and Galifianakis actually try to help Charles, Mabel, and Oliver solve the murder, so maybe this is a force fit.

Loretta

(Hulu)

Loretta seems the least likely to be a suspect, because she already was one in season 3, and going down this path again in season 4 would just be repetitive. But she was in the city when Sazz was shot, and since right now, everyone’s a suspect, we won’t dismiss her just yet.

Sazz herself

(Hulu)

Okay, not in the literal sense, but could Sazz have been responsible for her death in some way? She was always someone who dated people after Charles dated them, and she was so good at impersonating him. Did she try doing that for sinister reasons and someone came looking for revenge on Charles but shot Sazz instead?

In the scene where Sazz lays dying, it looks like she’s trying to write something in her blood. Could Sazz have known who shot her?

There’s only one way to find out! Well, two, if you count reading up right here on TMS!

