We Finally Know When We Can Expect To See ‘One Piece’ Chapter 1104!

The war on Egghead Island is in full swing as the latest chapter from One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda is one fans will be very excited for. Bartholomew Kuma is set to face off against the powerful St. Jaygarcia Saturn, but does he stand a real chance?

After taking a three-week break over the New Year period, One Piece chapter 1104 is on the way, continuing with the manga’s first arc of its final saga. Soon we will see whether that punch from Kuma is going to do any real damage or not. The next chapter of the One Piece saga will be released on January 21, 2024, at 7AM Pacific Time and 10AM Eastern Time, or the following day for Japanese fans at at 12 AM Japan Standard Time. It will be available to read on Viz Media, as well as the Shonen Jump and the Manga Plus app.

What happened in the last chapter of One Piece?

The last chapter saw the villainous Saturn treat Kuma’s daughter Bonney cruelly, and Kuma’s protective love for his daughter kicked into overdrive. Just as Saturn was about to stab Bonney (an actual child, may I point out) with his leg, Kuma arrived on the scene, blowing Marines out of the way and rushing to save Bonney.

The last few scenes saw Kuma protect Bonney, taking the power of the blow across his back before turning to Saturn with a punch coated in Haki while a look of fear crossed Saturn’s face. The next chapter will hopefully start with that punch landing, but given how powerful Saturn is, we don’t know how much damage it will do. Either way, that punch is well deserved. Any form of injury to the antagonistic and cruel Elder will be welcomed by fans.

What might we expect?

Despite everyone wanting to see Saturn put in his place, he is unlikely to be put there by Kuma. In fact, in a straight battle between the two, Saturn’s powers are so overwhelmingly superior that Kuma could be in trouble by the end. The role of taking down Saturn will likely go to someone else. The chapter will likely focus on Kuma and how his love for Bonney transcends all things, including having his willpower erased.

Another person of interest for this chapter may be the mysterious stranger who fed our starving Luffy who, after using Gear 5 for a prolonged period, was weakened and needed energy. Once he is back to strength, we will likely see him take on his Nika form and join the fray. Many feel that the arc is leading towards a Luffy vs. Saturn battle, which will likely serve as the final battle. Luffy has to win this fight in order to save Egghead Island and prove that there is an individual strong enough to stand up against the oppressive Celestial Dragons.

