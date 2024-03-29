One Milwaukee Bar Would Rather Close for a Week Than Make Any Money Off the Republican National Convention

I am from Charlotte, NC, where the Republican National Convention was hosted in 2020. It was awful.

I remember avoiding center city Charlotte at all costs, mostly because I didn’t want to encounter MAGA people. It wasn’t even the traffic and security concerns to be honest. I work in local politics here on and off as well, so I know the conversations activists and political operatives had about the business impact on the city. Our Democratic Mayor, Vi Lyles, (who I worked for at one point), ended up supporting the RNC coming to Charlotte. I was disappointed in her decision but she kept harping on the economic positives. Blah blah. Blood money, I would say—and I’m not alone.

This year, Milwaukee, Wisconsin will be overrun with Republicans. The “brew city” is hosting the 2024 Republican National Convention, and on behalf of rational Charlotteans, I wish them the best! Some will inevitably think this event is a good thing, either economically or politically, but not every business is embracing the circus coming to town.

One bar in the city has posted their feelings about the event online and people are taking note. Whenever a business or business owner decides to put morals over profits, people will notice. The Mothership bar announced on Instagram that they will be shutting down for the week of the RNC. Their reason? “[Because] fuck that noise I’m not trying to get involved with or actively take money or rent the space out to that tomfoolery.”

I fully appreciate those sentiments!

The post does say the bar is available to rent for private events—a smart move. Not every dollar is a good dollar, but I also think this can be a good idea economically. Looking through their Instagram, the bar very clearly has a strong established brand, which can only be served by taking a stand against GOP “tomfoolery.”

Some Republicans are, of course, not handling the announcement well:

I applaud businesses that are not afraid to stand up for what they believe in and speak out forcefully. Go Mothership, Go!

