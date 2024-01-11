Skip to main content

One ‘Avatar’ Voice Will Reprise Their Role in the New Netflix Series

By Jan 11th, 2024, 11:40 am
Gordon Cormier as Aang in Avatar: The Last Airbender

The cast of Netflix’s new live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender look like fantastic fits for their roles. However, one actor already has experience playing their character in the animated series.

The original animated Avatar: The Last Airbender show arrived on Nickelodeon in 2005. In this universe, Avatars are reincarnated people who can master “bending” fire, water, earth, and air. They also help create peace and harmony across the elemental-themed nations. This series follows Aang, the 12-year-old Avatar who has spent the last 100 years frozen, as he tries to master all four elements. Aang befriends siblings Katara and Sokka (also called Team Avatar) to help him on his journey.

Many consider Avatar to be one of the best animated series ever made (because it is), and Netflix is trying to capture the magic by remaking the series as a live-action show. Most of the show’s cast will play the iconic characters for the first time. However, the fan-favorite character known as the Cabbage Merchant will be played in the new show by the original voice actor, James Sie.

Who is the Cabbage Merchant?

The Cabbage Merchant holds his cabbage close in 'Avatar the Last Air Bender.'
The Cabbage Merchant only appears in four episodes of Avatar, yet he captured the hearts of the fandom. Team Avatar first encounters the man and his cabbage cart trying to make a living. He’s obsessive about his cabbages and thinks they are the best in the land. No matter how careful the Cabbage Merchant is, some kind of tragic destruction always befalls his cabbages.

It isn’t clear how the Cabbage Merchant has stayed in business long enough to travel all over the Earth kingdom when he’s had to replace his cart and merchandise so much. Through his travels, the Cabbage Merchant has found amazing cabbage recipes. Eventually, he founds a cabbage restaurant. As he ages, his son takes over and turns the company into a huge corporation. In the Avatar sequel series, The Legend of Korra, we see a metal statute immortalizing the Cabbage Merchant with his cart, holding a cabbage aloft.

Hopefully, the new series brings Avatar back to life in a way most fans are happy with. No matter what, at least fans can look forward to having an old friend connecting them to the original series.

