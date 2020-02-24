On This, the Anniversary of Laura Palmer’s Death, We Celebrate #TwinPeaksDay

When FBI Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) came to the town of Twin Peaks to investigate the death of Laura Palmer, fans around the world fell in love with the show. Well … they did throughout the years, as it rose to cult classic status.

I was not alive during its original run. The show was canceled after season 2, in June of 1991. Sorry, but I was just a cooking babe (born in November of ’91), but the joy of siblings and (eventually) streaming platforms means that many of us got to watch Twin Peaks after the fact, which is probably why we got the third season nearly 27 years later.

Today, though, fans are sharing their love for Twin Peaks and the show that gave us Laura Dern with fun wigs! (In the 2017 season, of course.)

On February 24, 1989, FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper arrived at the town of Twin Peaks to investigate the murder of Laura Palmer. #TwinPeaksDay pic.twitter.com/xtiZCj6dhz — – (@iMisterAziz) February 24, 2020

This is probably one of my most favorite quotes from early twin peaks #TwinPeaksDay pic.twitter.com/wPXUzQ9kYp — A. Travito (@LawHeroTravito) February 24, 2020

A deeply unsettling #TwinPeaksDay to you all 🥧 ☕️ pic.twitter.com/kJpnBMGnBm — Ivy Noelle Weir (@ivynoelle) February 24, 2020

Entering the town of Twin Peaks… time and time again. #TwinPeaksDay pic.twitter.com/fNzycJuCSh — Dr. Hawk (@choppingwoodpod) February 24, 2020

Loved Twin Peaks? Haven’t watched it yet? Whatever your situation is, today might be a good day to start the show!

