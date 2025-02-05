Olivia Rodrigo To Headline Two North America Festivals in 2025: Where to catch the ‘Vampire’ Singer, Cheapest Prices

Olivia Rodrigo is hitting the stage this summer. The “Drivers License” singer is set to headline two major music festivals this June, including Governors Ball and Bonnaroo, and we have all of the information you need for both music festivals!

Governors Ball 2025

When: June 6 – 8

Where: Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Corona, New York

Headliners: Rodrigo is set to headline the Governors Ball on Saturday, June 7, but there are other iconic artists on the headliners list that you do not want to miss out on!

Friday: Tyler, The Creator and Benson Boone

Tyler, The Creator and Benson Boone Saturday: Olivia Rodrigo and Feid

Olivia Rodrigo and Feid Sunday: Hozier and Glass Animals

Governors Ball Tickets 2025

Fans can purchase tickets now on StubHub. There are four tiers to buying tickets, including General Admission, General Admission Plus, VIP, and Pit Viewing. As of right now, regular General Admission tickets are being sold for $151, and General Admission Plus is being sold for $301 at the cheapest. If you’d like to get a VIP ticket, those are being sold for $664, while Pit Viewing is $2,308. Fans can purchase either a one-day, two-day, or three-day pass.

General Admission:

60+ performances across 3 stages

Food for purchase from NYC’s favorite restaurants including vegan, vegetarian & gluten-free options

Shop official band merch & festival merch

Brand experiences with special offerings and giveaways

Bars, concessions and specialty cocktail lounges

Free water stations

Secure lockers with charging capabilities for rent

Children 8 & under get in free with a ticketed adult

General Admission Plus:

Unlimited access to GA+ Lounge with shade, relaxed seating, and lawn games. ‍

Upgraded, air-conditioned restrooms.

Private bar with drinks for purchase.

Dedicated food vendors for purchase.

A dedicated team to assist with your needs and answer questions at the festival. ‍

Access to all GA amenities.

VIP:

Access to on-field viewing areas at all three stages, behind Pit Viewing.

Unlimited access to VIP Lounges located at all stages with shade, relaxed seating, and direct access to viewing areas.

Upgraded, air-conditioned restrooms.

Private bar with drinks for purchase.

Dedicated food vendors for purchase.

Lockers and mobile charging units for rent, and a dedicated festival merch store in VIP Lounge.

A dedicated team to assist with your needs and answer questions at the festival.

Access to all GA amenities.

Pit Viewing:

Exclusive front-of-stage viewing. This Pit-Viewing-Only area is available at all stages, just in front of the VIP section. ‍

Bonnaroo 2025

When: June 12 – 15

Where: Great Stage Park in Manchester, Tennessee

Headliners: Rodrigo is set to headline Bonnaroo on Saturday, June 14. See the other headliners below for each day.

Thursday: Luke Combs and Dom Dolla

Luke Combs and Dom Dolla Friday: Tyler, The Creator and John Summit

Tyler, The Creator and John Summit Saturday: Olivia Rodrigo and Avril Lavigne

Olivia Rodrigo and Avril Lavigne Sunday: Hozier and Vampire Weekend

Bonnaroo Tickets 2025

Fans can purchase tickets to Bonnaroo 2025 now on StubHub. There are four tiers of passes, including General Admission, GA+, VIP, and Platinum. Fans can also purchase single-day tickets if they wish only to attend the music festival on one day.

General Admission –

Basic entrance to festival grounds.

Access to campground.

Food from 150+ vendors.

Bars, craft vendors, band merchandise, free water stations, and more throughout centeroo and outeroo.

Children 8 and under get in free with an adult.

GA+ –

Access to all GA amenities.

‍Access to the Centeroo GA+ Lounge with shade, relaxed seating, and lawn games. ‍

Upgraded, air-conditioned restrooms. ‍

Private bar with drinks for purchase. Plus, complimentary sodas and water refill station. ‍

Dedicated food vendors for purchase. ‍

A dedicated team to assist with your needs and answer questions at the festival. ‍

Access to a dedicated entry lane at both entrances into Centeroo. ‍

VIP –

Access to on-field viewing area.

Access to The Mound at WHAT Stage.

Access to air-conditioned Centeroo VIP Lounge with relaxed seating and live streaming of stages.

Upgraded, air-conditioned restrooms.

Private bar with drinks for purchase.

Dedicated food for purchase.

Lockers and mobile charging units for rent and a dedicated check-out lane at the main festival merch store.

A dedicated team to assist with your needs and answer questions at the festival.

Access to dedicated entry lane at both entrances into Centeroo.

Access to the Thursday Night Welcome Party and Sunday Brunch!

Exclusive VIP Festival gift – you can redeem at the VIP concierge.

Access to all GA amenities.

Platinum –

Access to close-in viewing areas on all stages with complimentary beer, seltzer, and water service.

Access to air-conditioned Centeroo Platinum Lounge.

Upgraded, air-conditioned restrooms.

Complimentary full-service bar and coffee service.

Complimentary dining in Centeroo Platinum Lounge.

Golf cart transportation.

On-site Platinum hospitality staff.

Complimentary lockers and mobile charging units.

Access to a dedicated entry lane at both entrances into Centeroo.

Dedicated checkout lane at festival store.

Complimentary massage, hairstyling, and glitter services.

Exclusive festival gift – You can redeem at the Platinum Concierge.

Includes access to all VIP, GA+ and GA amenities.

