Okay But Like … Baron Zemo Gets It

This week’s entire episode of Marvel and Disney+’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Baron Zemo is just in the background of things hanging out, and honestly, a mood.

**Spoilers for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode titled “The Whole World Is Watching” lie within.**

As Bucky is talking to Ayo and the boys are trying to figure out what their next move is, Baron Zemo is taking a relaxing bath in, honestly, a very cozy-looking bathtub and living his best relaxation life in a bathrobe.

No really, I would love to own this robe.

And while Sam and Bucky are trying to figure out their next moves and how to get the information they need from Zemo before the Dora Milaje come for him, Zemo is too busy listening to Sam talk about his “Titi” (which he has to explain to both Zemo and Bucky), and then Zemo offers Sam some Turkish Delight.

I truly wish I understood what goes on in Zemo’s head, but like … he’s on a whole different level than the rest of us.

But don’t worry, the fancy coat came back in full force.

Just for Baron Zemo to talk some children where he could find the funeral for Donya Madani. Literally, Zemo pulls out some Turkish Delight again and bribes the kids. I will say, though, that this scene is very sad because Zemo points out that the treat was his son’s favorite and that’s why he keeps them.

But back to coat business.

When John Walker decides to show up because he’s annoying, Zemo is back on coat patrol and straight up is NOT fazed by this fake Cap. They have a little stand-off in the street as if Zemo isn’t ten times smarter than Walker, and like … I kind of love that Bucky and Sam are ready to stand by Zemo? Is that weird? Probably. He’s def going to betray them at some point.

Now we get into the pure Zemo chaos. When Walker tries to assert his “authority” to Sam and Bucky, they all end up sort of fighting about what to do, and so Sam begs them to let him just have a conversation with Karli for a minute because he used to counsel traumatized soldiers. And in John Walker “I know better” fashion, he acts like he somehow knows more than Sam?

But despite all of that, they agree that Sam can talk to Karli first, and so Zemo tells them that his “associate” is up ahead—the associate being that child.

But Zemo’s intel is good, and they find the funeral and, therefore, Karli. Sam goes in head of everyone else to talk to her for “ten minutes,” and Walker, being the aggressive man he is, handcuffs Zemo in the room they’re waiting in.

But he’s Zemo, so of course, he escapes. Like … why is John Walker so bad at literally every aspect of this? I do respect that Bucky and Sam are not helping him at all.

But he escapes and goes to search for Karli because he knows she knows where the super-soldier serum is, and as we know, Zemo still hates the Avengers and superheroes. (He literally said that Nazis, Ultron, and the Avengers were all results of supremacists, to which Sam and Bucky had to say that those were their friends—well, the Avengers. Not the Nazis.)

Zemo does do a good thing though and destroys the super soldier serum and what he believes is all of them. Well, until Walker takes him out with the shield and grabs the one remaining vial—because look, what the world didn’t need is more super soldiers.

Because he was knocked out by Walker, though, Zemo goes back to where they’re staying and is just relaxing with some scotch and a wet cloth on his face, which … same.

However, they still have the Dora Milaje coming for Zemo.

When Bucky’s time is up, Ayo and other Doras come for Zemo, and it’s another “I’m John Walker, a dumbass” moment where he takes on the Dora with just him and Lemar. Okay, good luck with that.

The best part of the entire scene is how it will cut to Sam and Bucky just like standing in the background or Zemo just drinking scotch and watching it unfold.

But when Sam and Bucky join in to try and help, Zemo sees it as his opportunity.

And while the fighting is happening, Zemo escapes through a grate in the bathroom, and who knows where he is now?

Will Zemo be back? I sure hope so, and I hope he’s just as chaotic as he’s been the last two episodes because my lord, he’s just living his life trying to get information and being only somewhat helpful, and I love it.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]