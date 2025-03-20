Oh, great, Fox News’ Jesse Watters determines who’s a ‘real man’ now

Guys, is it unmanly to wave with both hands? According to Jesse Watters it is. Not that I’d trust him with defining what a “real man” is.

Watters and his co-host, Greg Gutfeld, were talking about what real men do. Again, I don’t hear the words “real men” and think of these two Fox News guys but if they want to talk about manliness, let’s hear the jokers out. According to Watters, “Men don’t wave simultaneously with both hands.”

He is referring to when you use both hands to wave, usually done when trying to get someone’s attention or often when waving at a small child. But Watters seems to think that is not manly. “We wave with one hand, not both hands at the same time,” he stated confidently on The Five. It then ushered in Gutfeld saying “Men don’t wave at all, Jesse.” Which Watters then responded with “We salute.”

So now…waving isn’t masculine? What do you two propose men do to acknowledge that they see someone or that they are saying goodbye? Grunt? But it somehow is worse than just the waving situation. Watters also shared that he has “rules” for men. Are those rules not having an affair with a producer on your show so your wife then leaves you?

The rules started because former VP hopeful Tim Walz fired back at Fox News for making fun of him for drinking a milkshake. He’s right to do it. Milkshakes are great and we shouldn’t shame anyone for enjoying the delicious treat. But, according to Watters, “milkshakes are for kids.”

“I have rules for men. They are just funny, they are not that serious,” he said as he explained said rules. “You don’t eat soup in public. You don’t cross your legs, and you don’t drink from a straw. And one of the reasons you don’t drink from a straw is because the way your lips purse. It is very effeminate. And his [Walz’s] excuse was, ‘I was drinking a milkshake.’ Again, you shouldn’t be drinking a milkshake. Milkshakes are for kids.”

Even with Watters claiming that these are “not that serious,” it is just a bully mentality that the majority of Fox News has. You are spending your time live on air making fun of someone drinking a milkshake? That just sounds extremely sad to me. Hopefully no real man follows these rules because they’ll be better off for it.



