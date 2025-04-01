Oh good really cried over a tease of ‘Spider-Man: Beyond the Verse’ news

Miles Morales is on the run in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse and that’s about all we learned CinemaCon. But that was enough for me, lover of my Spidey family.

Recommended Videos

In the Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, we got to see a glimpse at Beyond the Spider-Verse. For the most part, the tease was a series of characters that Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) has meet through his time as Spider-Man. The tease had Gwen, Miguel, his father, and more all reminding Miles of who he is. Of course, Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) is there to help him too.

Honestly, the tease gave us nothing new but it was enough as a way of telling us what the new release date for the film was. We have to wait until June 4, 2027 before we have the finale installment of Miles’ trilogy but it is exciting that we know what they have planned for Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Frankly? I don’t need more than that. I am okay with knowing as little as possible about the third film. And that might be controversial but I just think that the joy of the Spider-Verse filmes is that I never quite know where they are taking my beloved Spidey characters. If I did know more I don’t know that I’d be a little upset having to then wait until 2027.

Like I said, CinemaCon didn’t give us a lot about it outside of the creatives saying that it is “coming” and honestly that is enough for me right now. I just want to know if Miles Morales is okay. But the teaser did make it seem like it was going to tease more of the characters we’ve come to know and love through the Spider-Verse franchise and that will have me on the edge of the seat until 2027!

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy