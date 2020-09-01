Why Yes I Am in Love With (And Screaming About) This Office Supply Version of The Office Theme Song

There is something so beautiful about The Office. A show that can bring you joy any time that it is on television, it’s one that you can revisit time and time again. I’d argue that’s just a Mike Schur/Greg Daniels thing, but that’s also just me and my love of their work together.

But, the point stands. The Office brings fans so much joy even now, 7 years after the show has ended. If you’re like me, maybe you’ve turned to the show to bring you joy during the coronavirus quarantine. It was my third time straight through, and it still made me laugh in ways I couldn’t imagine.

That brings us to the latest addition to the series and its fandom: a fan-made version of the theme song performed with office supplies. Honestly, people are so creative? Using a pencil bag zipper as an instrument??? I am amazed!

The Office theme tune performed on office items: pic.twitter.com/rFAyIoEiDT — Justine Stafford (@JustineStafford) August 31, 2020

To be honest, I’m surprised this wasn’t a plot point in the show. Someone could have off-handedly mentioned making a song out of office supplies, and you know Jim Halpert would have jumped at the excuse to focus on something not work-related, and Dwight would eventually join in when someone messed it up because he couldn’t handle it being done wrong.

Twitter loved the new and (honestly) improved theme song.

Honestly when people make themes with household items it’s the best. https://t.co/KP5gqNSHJH — Casey Bowen Siefert (@mohawkkey) September 1, 2020

the hero we need https://t.co/JG5l3bgDXG — Talha Uchiha (@talha_uchiha) September 1, 2020

Best use of office stationery you’ll see today: https://t.co/63MyHYF3PN — Amazon Prime Video UK (@primevideouk) September 1, 2020

Even Angela Martin herself (whose real first name IS Angela) saw it and loved it!

It’s just a bit of happiness. Part of what makes shows like The Office so great is that the theme song brings us a sense of joy just from hearing it. Hearing it, you know what’s to come, and you know that Michael Scott is probably going to do something completely outrageous and cringe-worthy, but I’m here because I care about these characters.

So … having a bit of fun and recreating the theme song is just a way for all of us to remember what we loved about the show in the first place.

