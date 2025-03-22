‘Off-Campus’ TV show release window, plot, and more

The exponential explosion of the romance genre in publishing over the last few years is finally making its way to Hollywood, as yet another best-selling romance series is set to be adapted for the small screen. Elle Kennedy’s Off-Campus hockey romance novels will be adapted into a TV series for Prime Video.

Though Prime Video’s competitor Netflix is certainly cashing in on the romance novel trend, too—they’re currently producing a series based on Emily Henry’s mega-selling Happy Place—Prime is a logical home for Kennedy’s Off-Campus books, as the new adult series will follow in the footsteps of other romance book adaptations like My Lady Jane (which was tragically canceled after one season), The Summer I Turned Pretty, Maxton Hall, and the My Fault movies (both the Spanish and the English versions).

Here’s everything we know about the Off-Campus TV series so far.

Prime Video’s Off–Campus release window

It’s confirmed that the series will start production on June 9, 2025, in Vancouver, Canada, and is scheduled to wrap filming at the start of October. Though Prime Video has yet to confirm a release date, this production schedule makes it likely the show will premiere sometime at the beginning of or mid-2026. Sadly, there is no news about the cast yet. Kennedy will serve as a producer on the series, while Louisa Levy (Death and Other Details, The Flight Attendant) will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

Prime Video’s Off–Campus plot

Kennedy’s Off-Campus series consists of five books, each detailing the lives of one of Briar University’s star hockey players and how they meet and fall in love with the women who will change them for the better. The first book, The Deal, will inspire Off-Campus’ first season and introduces Garrett Graham, Briar U’s hockey captain, who struggles with his grades but is desperate to make it to the pros. Enter Hannah Wells, a young woman who’s finally found someone she’s attracted to but has no idea how to approach him. Garrett and Hannah strike up a deal—if she helps him with his assignments, he’ll teach her the art of seduction. What could go wrong, right? They’ll certainly never fall for each other.

It should be noted that these books skew much more adult than YA, as the stories include numerous “spicy” scenes, putting it more in line with My Lady Jane than The Summer I Turned Pretty—if Prime decides to include those, at least. These books are very much about that transition into adulthood during college, which, many will agree, is a very different experience from the last few years of high school, and include difficult but important topics like childhood abuse, alcoholism, anxiety, sexual harassment, and more.

Who knows? If the first season of Off-Campus does well enough, there could be four more seasons on the horizon (the last book functions as an epilogue, of sorts, for all four Off-Campus couples), and Kennedy has also written two other series set on Briar University’s campus: Campus Diaries and Briar U.

