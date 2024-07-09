‘Now You See Me 3’ To Clash With Other Heavyweights During Its November 2025 Release

Despite criticism of its unrealistic portrayal of magic, the heist film series Now You See Me has managed to attract eyeballs owing to its charismatic cast and intriguing storyline.

Lionsgate has confirmed that the third installment of the film franchise will release on November 14, 2025, nearly nine years after the release of the second part. Titled Now You See Me 3, the project is helmed by Ruben Fleischer, known for his collaborations with Now You See Me stars Jesse Eisenberg and Woody Harrelson on Zombieland and its sequel, Zombieland: Double Tap.

The third part will see the return of Isla Fisher as Henley Reeves, who was absent from the sequel due to pregnancy. She was replaced by Lizzy Caplan, who likely won’t be featuring in the threequel. Returning cast members include Eisenberg, Harrelson, Dave Franco, and Morgan Freeman, who is set to reprise his role as Thaddeus Bradley, the grandmaster of the Eye. Mark Ruffalo is also expected to retain his role as Dylan Rhodes, although there hasn’t been a confirmation on that yet.

Meanwhile, a number of fresh faces have been introduced to the main cast: Ariana Greenblatt (Barbie), Justice Smith (I Saw the TV Glow), Dominic Sessa (The Holdovers), and Oscar nominee Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl). Details about their characters have been kept under wraps so far; however, it has been speculated that the new cast members will likely play a new generation of illusionists.

While the details of the plot for Now You See Me 3 are not known as things stand, it will likely see Mark Ruffalo’s Rhodes leading The Eye with the Four Horsemen joining the society, as hinted in the ending of the sequel.

While the November 14 release date ensures that the film won’t have a direct rival at the box office as yet, the month is packed with some major releases, which include Marvel’s Blade starring Mahershala Ali, Zootopia 2, Wicked: Part Two, and Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone’s fifth collaboration, Bugonia.

