Now That ‘Silo’s Over, Are We Getting More ‘Silo’?

Season 1 of Silo, the Apple TV+ series based on the book series by Hugh Howey, has come to an end, leaving viewers with a jaw-dropping cliffhanger. So what’s the deal with season 2? Here’s everything we know so far!

What happens at the end of Silo season 1?

The biggest question in Silo is, of course, what’s outside of the silo. Lurking behind the murders, judicial coverups, and repressed history is the world outside the cylinder in which humanity ekes out a subterranean existence. Is the surface a barren, poisonous hellscape, or is it a lush paradise? Which image is real, the landscape captured by the small camera at the silo’s entrance, or the image that people see in their helmets when they’re sent out to clean?

Juliette finds out for herself when, in exchange for finding out the truth of George’s death, she’s sent out to clean. It turns out that the heat tape that’s been haunting her all season comes in handy, though: by taping up her suit with some homemade, high-quality tape, Walker is able to ensure that the poisonous atmosphere doesn’t leak into Juliette’s suit and kill her. Once outside, Juliette realizes that the green landscape is a lie. The outside world really is incompatible with life.

However, that’s not the biggest revelation at the end of Silo season 1. As Juliette walks over the edge of the crater surrounding the silo, the camera pans out to reveal dozens more craters around her, each with its own silo entrance. It turns out that Juliette’s silo is only one of many.

What’s inside those silos? How many more civilizations are out there? Are they all connected? How long will Juliette last out in the open? What a perfect place to start season 2!

Here’s what we know about Silo season 2

Recently, Rebecca Ferguson, who plays Juliette, confirmed that season 2 is already in the works. Speaking with Collider, Ferguson said that shooting for season 2 has already begun:

I think two, three years ahead. Right now, sir, it’s one fantastic fucking show, and we’ve green-lit number two. Apple is extremely happy, and I’m happier. That’s where I’m gonna leave it. We started filming Season 2 quite recently, so we are chockablock, smack back in the beginning of the shoot. I am doing this for some time in the future.

What else do we know about Silo season 2 (and potentially more seasons in the future)? Admittedly, not much. There’s no release window, plot details, or casting announcements yet. Keep checking back, though! We’ll keep updating our coverage as new details come out.

