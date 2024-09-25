‘Notice how Noah Schnapp is not present’: Stranger Things fans question if Netflix is hiding Noah Schnapp from promos

After Noah Schnapp was noticeably absent from Stranger Things‘ promotion for Geeked Week, many have begun questioning if Netflix is purposefully hiding him due to his recent controversies.

Schnapp’s big breakthrough in the film industry came with his role as Will Byers in Stranger Things. The first season centers around his character’s disappearance and the supernatural elements that are uncovered in his friends’ search for him. He has starred in the series since 2016 and will appear in the final fifth season, set to release in 2025. However, between seasons 4 and 5, the star became embroiled in controversy. Schnapp drew scrutiny when he began speaking on the Israel-Hamas War. Many noticed that he denounced the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel but refrained from condemning the violence Israel is committing in Gaza. Criticism of Schnapp was elevated when footage surfaced of him and his companions holding up stickers that read “Zionism is Sexy” and “Hamas is ISIS.”

He later posted a video to TikTok claiming his views had been misconstrued and calling for an end to the loss of innocent life in Palestine. However, the video has since been deleted. Many were also left unsatisfied because of the double standard in Schnapp facing no consequences, while stars like Melissa Barrera have lost acting jobs for expressing pro-Palestine views. More recently, the actor made headlines after he was accused of getting “aggressively wasted” at a New York City club. He was allegedly kicked out of the bar after getting agitated when patrons refused to drink with him because he was underage. Schnapp never publicly addressed the incident.

Is Netflix hiding Noah Schnapp?

Recently, several Stranger Things cast members were selected to do a promo for Netflix’s Geeked Week. Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, and Gaten Matarazzo starred in the video as they took several fans on a set tour for Stranger Things season 5. Social media users quickly noticed that Schnapp wasn’t present in the video. Although many cast members were absent from the video, Schnapp’s absence was more significant because the video seemed to try to get the show’s original friend group together. As the four original lead stars of the show, before they’re joined by Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven and Sadie Sink’s Max, it would make sense for McLaughlin, Wolfhard, Matarazzo, and Schnapp to appear together.

Hence, some viewers are convinced Netflix purposefully left Schnapp out of the promotional video. Social media users suggested the streaming was hiding him and made the right call to exclude him due to the scrutiny he has received.

notice how noah schnapp is not present https://t.co/krodKyJ64o — fern ? (@fernfoxed) September 20, 2024

Smart not featuring Noah schnapp in this. — JustBen ??? (@JustBenByDay) September 20, 2024

Given that some called for his removal from the show over his controversy, it’s not surprising they are reading into his absence. At the same time, it’s difficult to tell if Netflix truly is purposefully excluding Schnapp or simply chose whoever was available for the Geeked Week promo. Additionally, he has appeared in other promotional materials posted by Stranger Things‘ official social media accounts.

Take it all in, nerds…we’ve hit the halfway mark of filming the final season and wanted to give you all a look at what we’ve been up to pic.twitter.com/RdQsZvoPYw — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) July 15, 2024

Rumors have also claimed Schnapp recently attended Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s second wedding ceremony in Italy, which could also explain his absence. Although Netflix doesn’t appear to be hiding Schnapp, the amusement the rumor stirred confirms that some viewers still find his involvement in Stranger Things season 5 controversial.

