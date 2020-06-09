Nothing but Respect for MY Captain America, Anthony Mackie, and His Grocery Workers Relief Fund

We might still be waiting to see Anthony Mackie takes his first steps as Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but the Marvel star is using his platform to help start a relief fund for grocery workers impacted by COVID-19. He’s teaming up with United Way of Southeast Louisiana (UWSELA), the New Orleans (Mackie’s hometown) Council on Aging (NOCOA) and Entergy New Orleans on the United for Grocery Workers Relief Fund.

According to Deadline, Mackie opened up about helping those on the front lines that we often take for granted, especially in situations like the ones we’ve been facing with the coronavirus.

“We often take for granted the people that are always there for us. I go to the grocery store 3-4 times a week for me and my family. Every time, I come face to face with essential workers who are providing me and so many others with one of the most important necessities, food. Now, more than ever, it is important that we express our gratitude and appreciation.”

Mackie using his platform to help those on the frontline is wonderful (and again, very Captain America of him), but it shows that there are so many ways to be helping right now. I get it. The world is incredibly overwhelming when, every time you turn on the television set, there is something new and awful happening.

But, with Mackie’s move to help those on the frontlines, that’s one direct way to help with COVID-19 relief. Many on Twitter shared their love of both Mackie and how much they respected him. Nothing but respect for MY Captain America.

Someone get this man a shield! Oh wait, he already has one. That’s our Cap! https://t.co/ayHqXGbPFk — Shelby Elpers (@shelbbs247) June 9, 2020

LET’S HEAR IT FOR CAPTAIN AMERICA!!!! https://t.co/hyyLbwm7cC — Katie (@mspennycrumb) June 9, 2020

OH CAPTAIN MY CAPTAIN https://t.co/HBA8yJgyMa — katie ✊ (@tessasharrier) June 8, 2020

It’s great to see Anthony Mackie stepping up to help those working in grocery stores in Louisiana, and we can all look to the Avengers: Endgame star for guidance in how to help those hit hard during the pandemic.

