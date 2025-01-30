Noted racist Roseanne Barr is planning a comeback

Roseanne Barr is one of those MAGAs who just won’t go away regardless of how much she’s ruined her career. And, like a lot of deeply unfunny people, she still thinks she’s funny.

She’s made a new comedy show about a family that “save America with guns, the Bible, petty crime and alcoholism.” Ugh. If I have to hear about this nonsense, you have to hear about it too. Barr explained it all in an expletive-filled interview with Variety.

Barr wrote the new show with Roseanne writer Allan Stephan and she really thinks it’s something. “It’s silly and out there,” she says. “[It will contain] very offensive ideas and a lot of swearing. I live with my daughter and her husband and their six children on a farm. And they have goats running through their house and stuff. It’s based on my life as a farmer in Hawaii.” What exactly those “very offensive ideas” are, she neglected to say.

We can probably guess what they are based on Barr’s past behavior, however. In 2018, Barr published a racist Twitter comment towards Michelle Obama’s aide, Valerie Jarrett, saying she was as if “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby.” There was an immediate uproar. Barr claimed later she was on the sleeping pill Ambien when she made the tweet, which led only to mockery. ABC pulled the plug on Rosanne, retooling it as The Connors, which brought back the rest of the cast but not Barr.

You would expect Barr to lie low after that, but no. Instead, she continued to spread garbled conspiracy theories on social media, and these days she’s a shill for Donald Trump. A few weeks ago, she collaborated on the pro-Trump song “Daddy’s Home” with “MAGA rapper” Tom MacDonald, culturally appropriating box braids and making transphobic references. She claimed in the song “They try to cancel me and say I’m a racist.”

Barr is also still salty about losing her career. When Variety asked if she would consider shopping her show to ABC, she answered, “F*** no,” and she isn’t so sure another network will pick it up, either. “I don’t give a f**k either way. I’d like to get paid handsomely to bring another s*** f***ing network back from doom as I’ve done twice for ABC. But I just don’t see how they would keep their nose out of my business. We’ll see. If not, I’ll just go somewhere else and put it on my own website.”

Well, in that case, ABC will miss out on gems such as these, relayed by Barr: “There’s a scene where I have to strap myself into a corset. My granddaughter helps me, and then I go into town to flirt with all the shopkeepers that are just grotesque people.”

Mmm. Grotesque people indeed.

