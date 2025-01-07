If you’re a cat owner, you’re well-acquainted with the brand of chaos kitties bring. A post in the r/cats subreddit asked a relatable question: “What is your cat’s toxic trait?” And oh boy, the internet delivered. Grab your cat and prepare to laugh at the antics of these adorable menaces.

The post that kicked off this furry confessional featured a cat named Nova, whose toxic trait is delightfully wet and wildly inconvenient. “This is Nova,” the owner wrote. “Her toxic trait is that she loves to drop her toys in her water bowl and then bring them to me on the bed absolutely soaked. Leaving wet spots all over my bedding.” Truly iconic behavior. Nova’s got the soggy toy drop down to an art form, and we can only assume she’s living her best life while her human deals with damp pillowcases and dreams deferred.

Other cat parents chimed in with their own tales of feline mischief. One user shared, “My cat’s toxic trait? Stealing my seat the second I get up.” Classic. Nothing says “I own this house” like a cat claiming your spot as soon as you dare to stand. Are you gone for three seconds? That’s a you problem now. Bonus points if the cat looks utterly offended when you try to reclaim your seat as if you’re the rude one here.

Another comment spotlighted a cat with some truly mystical beliefs about kitchen appliances. “He’s watched me get his toys out from under the stove when he puts them there,” the user explained. “So now he thinks it just magically has toys under there for him all the time. Now he goes to the kitchen several times a day and yells for me to come get out the nonexistent toys for him.”

Honestly, who among us hasn’t wished for a magical toy-producing stove? Sadly, this particular kitty’s faith in the appliance is misplaced, but his dedication is commendable.

One user’s cat keeps it simple: “Always demand food.” Straightforward, to the point, and deeply relatable for anyone who’s ever experienced the intense gaze of a hungry cat at 4 a.m. Whether their bowl is half-full or they’ve just devoured an entire meal, the feed me mantra never seems to end. Not to mention, the photo with this one had me in stitches.

And then there’s the packing peanut enthusiast: “My cat’s obsessed with packing peanuts for some reason,? every time some come in any of my packages, she tries to eat them.” This is a special kind of chaos. Forget expensive toys or elaborate cat towers; all this kitty wants is the sweet forbidden crunch of packaging material. Someone needs to tell this cat that packing peanuts are not on the menu.

Cats, man. They’re the perfect combination of lovable and infuriating, and that’s exactly why we adore them. Whether they’re soaking your bedding, stealing your chair, or yelling at the stove, these fluffy little gremlins know exactly how to keep us wrapped around their paws. Toxic traits? More like personality quirks. And if anyone asks, our opinion is clear, and many Reddit users agree. Not guilty. Case dismissed.

