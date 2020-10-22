comScore

Not Even A Mute Button Could Keep Trump From Spewing Garbage All Debate Long

Small Windows! Racism! COVID! Wind!

By Jessica MasonOct 22nd, 2020, 10:44 pm

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 22: U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in the final presidential debate at Belmont University on October 22, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. This is the last debate between the two candidates before the election on November 3. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Finally, the Presidential debates are over and the final one was something. Thanks to new rules established after the last mess, the candidates were not allowed to speak while the other one answered the question the first time. There were far fewer interruptions and without the interruptions, we could sure hear the lies better.

First, he said he was cured of COVID, after falsifying the progress the US has made against the virus, and also downplaying his own failures. He also lied about when a vaccine will be available, saying it would be out in weeks and contradicting his own experts when it. He lied about Joe Biden and foreign interference. He lied about … well, just everything. Trying to face check the President was exhausting and also easy. If he was talking, he was lying.

It was … exhausting. Donald Trump constantly just made stuff up. And the few times he told the truth, he was praising dictators and election interference. And that was only the first half. Trump kept on Trumping the whole time, but Joe Biden was unrelenting on not letting his off the hook for his lies.

But how did that mute button work? Well … there was still a lot of interrupting and yelling. But moderator Kristen Welker was far more firm with the President, but he still managed to talk over her as much as he could.

The most powerful moments came however when Joe Biden got fired up. It was seriously powerful to see Biden refute Trump dumping on Democratic governors and cities by saying he would be a president for all of America. He excoriated Trump for his child separation policy. But the final half of the debate Biden was on fire with gumption.

Biden also hit Trump hard when the topic of race came up and Trump started lying again and hysterically claiming that he was the least racist person in the room and the best President for Black since Abraham Lincoln. It was completely insane and Joe called him out on it. And Trump didn’t get the joke when Biden did.

And then … Trump started lying again. By that time, it was hard to follow but he started talking about how stopping climate change would lead to buildings with very small windows. It was long past time to start drinking when that started up. But Welker

In the end, Joe Biden’s closing statement was that character was on the ballot, as well as policy, and that it was clear that only one person on the stage tonight had character. This debate certainly opened a very large window on to that.

(image: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Jessica Mason - Assistant Editor

Jessica Mason (she/her) is a writer based in Portland, Oregon with a focus on fandom, queer representation, and amazing women in film and television. She's a trained lawyer and opera singer as well as a mom and author.