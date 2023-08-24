North Carolina’s Republican Frontrunner for Governor Has Some Jarring & Terrifying Beliefs

Where to begin.

Think of every conspiracy you’ve ever heard, and I mean every single one. You’re still not ready.

The Republican Lt. Governor of North Carolina announced his candidacy for governor in April of this year. Mark Robinson has made all the usual right-wing remarks on LGBTQ issues, abortion, and gun control, but he didn’t stop there. His platform relies on his self-proclaimed relatability to the working-class people of North Carolina, and the fact that he’s in touch with the struggles average voters face each day. I would venture to guess, however, that the average North Carolinian does not spend their workday sweating and shaking about how the Food Network show Chopped is an evil portent of the “New World Order.”

So, what else is Robinson thoroughly convinced of? Well, there’s the clasic lizard-people conspiracy, and, of course, the claim that the moon landing was faked. He’s also a staunch believer in government inside jobs, like 9/11 and the 2018 pipe bombs intended for former president Barack Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (which were intercepted).

Concerningly, Robinson is the leading GOP candidate for governor, but his fellow Republicans have some reservations about how good he would actually be for the party. His deranged beliefs might make him unappealing to Republican voters, and may even galvanize more Democrats to vote.

Among the relatively tame beliefs Robinson holds is his conviction that abortion should be banned, full stop. NO exceptions. He even went so far as to compare abortion to slavery. He believes climate change isn’t real and that Donald Trump is not guilty of charges against him for keeping classified documents. Among the more crazypants beliefs Robinson holds are the ideas that the music industry is run by demons, Jay-Z is here to tempt Christians into sin, that a New World Order is in the works (which involves lizard people bringing about the apocalypse, obviously), that George Soros kidnapped Nigerian schoolgirls in 2014, and more. Oh, and he’s endorsed by Donald Trump. Duh.

While he somehow maintains the lead for his party, Robinson may be more of a detriment for Republicans than an asset.

