Streamer World Is Caught Up in a Messy and Extremely Public Cheating Scandal

Streamers NoahJ456 and Fuslie are embroiled in a cheating scandal, and due to the nature of their industry, the messiness is playing out extremely publicly.

Noah and Fuslie were accused by MrTLexify, who also goes by the name Lex, revealing they had an affair during EDC Las Vegas 2021. Following the revelation, both Noah and Fuslie have spoken up on the matter, confirming that they did have an emotional affair.

MrTLexify accused NoahJ456 and Fuslie of having an affair

On August 8, 2024, MrTLexify, who goes by the name Lex, released a video titled “My Ex.” While the video mostly focuses on Lex debunking accusations made against him by his ex-girlfriend, Reagan McNulty, who goes by the username @PureSoftie on X, he also revealed Noah’s supposed affair with Fuslie in 2021.

He revealed that in 2021, Noah invited MrTLexify and other creators to film a third installment of “ZHouse,” but nothing was ever filmed because Noah had cheated on his ex-wife Martina at EDC. He then revealed the woman he had cheated on Martina with was Fuslie.

Lex just took everyone down with him … https://t.co/ZiAarwrY46 pic.twitter.com/I7fFliWo92 — Nick (@nickiswashed) August 7, 2024

Noah had announced his split with his ex-wife Martina on Christmas Eve 2022 but did not provide an explanation as to why they were calling it quits.

Fuslie admits to emotional affair with NoahJ456

That same day, Fuslie held a 41-minute livestream to address the allegations. She revealed the affair started after her break up with Edison Park, who she was previously in a relationship with for six years and was, at one point, engaged to.

Before publicly announcing her break-up with Park, Fuslie attended the 100 Thieves Creator Camp, where she met Noah. Describing him as a “super friendly dude,” the two soon got close. Fuslie opened up about her and Edison’s break-up, and Noah revealed his marriage was going through a rough patch.

The two decided to keep in touch after the Creator Camp, playing Valorant and other games together, and checking up on one another. Soon, feelings began to develop. In her stream, Fuslie acknowledged that she should not have allowed their conversation to continue after the camp.

While Fuslie did not confirm nor deny whether anything physical happened between them, she did say that one of the reasons Noah sought a divorce was because of his growing feelings for the streamer. Fuslie says she felt guilt about the situation and cut off contact with Noah. She also said she had sent a letter to Martina, apologizing for her part in the affair.

During the stream, Fuslie asked viewers to remember that she is human and to not idolize her. She said she makes mistakes and apologized but added that she is not forcing her viewers to forgive her. “Sorry, that makes me so sad,” she said tearfully. “Like, I’m sorry. At the end of the day, I’m just really sorry! I’m so sorry! I’m so, so sorry! I know I can just say that, but holy crap, I’m so sorry!”

NoahJ456 confirms affair with Fuslie during live stream

Noah also took to his own platform to confirm the allegations made against him. In a 15-minute stream, Noah claimed the affair was the “biggest mistake of his life” and expressed deep regret for his actions.

His story matched Fuslie’s, saying they met and bonded after she opened up about her break-up with Edison Park. Noah revealed that after he and Fuslie acknowledged their feelings for each other, they agreed it was best to cut contact. Noah claims they have not spoken to each other since, and it has been three years since they last talked.

While fans tried to defend the streamer in his chat, Noah shut them down. He stated that he was not sharing this story to be forgiven and was not expecting people to do so. He even stated, “I don’t want to be forgiven.”

