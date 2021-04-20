WandaVision Doesn’t Look Like It’s Getting a Second Season

All our hopes and dreams for the second season of WandaVision have been quickly dashed with the show’s submission for Emmy consideration. But then again, Ryan Murphy always exists in this category with multiple seasons, so what do I know! We could see Wanda use her chaos magic yet again!

While Nate Moore, the Marvel Studios producer, talked about the potential of a second season for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it doesn’t seem like WandaVision can have that same fate. According to IndieWire, the show has been submitted in the Limited or Anthology Series category, and Moore told them,

“I think ‘WandaVision’ is a show you can only do once. She can’t go back into that reality. That is such a complete arc of what that character can do and what that story wanted to do, whereas ‘Falcon and Winter Soldier’ is really about dealing with, to me, the legacy of what a superhero is, through the lens of Captain America and his shield, but ultimately through the lens of all these different characters. And that’s a story I think you can revisit in subsequent seasons because it’s an evergreen story. It’s a conversation.”

Sure, it makes sense. Wanda Maximoff is supposed to be in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so a second season, when she has appearances coming up in the film side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, doesn’t make a lot of sense. But I’m hoping that what will happen is that down the line, we can get a second season of Wanda on TV. Maybe it won’t be called WandaVision, but a Wanda Maximoff-inspired series or another anthology of the characters would be exciting.

And it would be very much like the world of the comics. While I had my theories that WandaVision was going to be a “House of M” situation, it was more like Wanda’s first foray into the world of an alternate reality in the comics, where she created her twins and lived this happy lifestyle before Agatha made her forget it all happened. Obviously, the Agatha we saw in Westview did no such thing but it could still mean that we have “House of M” somewhere down the line (and maybe in a second season eventually).

I do think it says a lot that the idea of a second season for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is easy, whereas with Wanda, it’s complicated. I think that she has a lot more story to tell and will start to get into it with Doctor Strange, but who knows what the future holds?

It’d be nice if that future held some Emmys for WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but I’m not going to hold my breath for them to recognize Marvel shows. I personally hope they do, especially with performances like Elizabeth Olsen’s and Anthony Mackie’s, but we’ll have to just wait and see.

