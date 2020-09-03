The New Trailer for No Time to Die Is So Good? Help Me?

The stakes are incredibly high in the latest trailer for No Time to Die. The latest installment in the James Bond franchise is taking on a villain who, from the looks of the new trailer, wants to kill millions of people. Bond has come face to face with people who wanted to bring death and destruction to this world before, but Safin (Rami Malek) feels like a villain who doesn’t care about anything other than his “purpose.”

The problem that we currently face is that the movie is coming out in the middle of a pandemic. There’s no news yet whether or not No Time to Die is going to theaters only, or if there will be a VOD situation with it but, in the name of full transparency … I will totally rent a car and drive to a drive-in theater so that I can see No Time to Die. That’s how excited I am about it, but … that’s not saying I’m willingly going to a movie theater right now. I’m team “give me a vaccine before I go back.”

(The trailer does say “In theaters November,” but that doesn’t mean it’s exclusively in theaters?)

A movie directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, cowritten by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and starring Lashana Lynch, Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, Rami Malek, Jeffrey Wright, and more … it sounds like the perfect James Bond movie for 2020 and the perfect Bond movie for me. And this trailer does exactly what it should, meaning it’s actually making me want to go to the movies again. (But I won’t if it isn’t safe. Damn it, 2020, you keep taking so much from me.)

The internet also flocked to this new trailer because it just honestly looks so good.

*whispers* this looks pretty great https://t.co/l5bfQDLkw9 — David Sims (@davidlsims) September 3, 2020

Love this trailer, but I have no time to die from being in a movie theater during a pandemic. https://t.co/GYowLGVZSg — Joseph P. Illidge (@JosephPIllidge) September 3, 2020

“Knives Out 2: No Time To Die” looks great. — Adam Lance Garcia (@AdamLanceGarcia) September 3, 2020

Would love to see this in theaters but alas, I’ve got No Time to Die. *bows* You’re welcome. https://t.co/5VEtflUAZp — Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) September 3, 2020

Ana de Armas & Daniel Craig.

KNIVES OUT to NO TIME TO DIE.

A cinematic glo-up. pic.twitter.com/FVjoftmKbV — Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) September 3, 2020

I’ve grown up watching the Bond movies. It was a strange Thanksgiving tradition that we had when I was a kid. Every November, we’d watch the newest James Bond movie or we’d watch the marathon that was on some station like TNT, but I’ve loved these movies for as long as I can remember, and getting to see No Time to Die is going to be exciting! I just also want it to be safe.

So, please, I’m begging you Universal/MGM, just do both theaters and VOD. I’ll pay $40 if I have to for No Time to Die, but I definitely do not have the time to die by going to a theater when I don’t feel safe. And I do need more James Bond in my life.

