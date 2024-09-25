No, the ‘Thunderbolts’ poster was not created using AI

There are a lot of questions about the use of AI to make posters, images, and more online. Especially when it comes to movies. Often, fans jump at the chance to call something AI but it is important to point out when that isn’t what happened.

The Thunderbolts* trailer and poster was released this week with fans getting to see a film that was, seemingly, all about my girl Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh). The trailer is perfect but the poster? Incredible. Yelena is at the heart of it with all of her fellow team surrounding her, trying to overcrowd her. And our girl? She’s unbothered.

Experience Marvel Studios’ #Thunderbolts* only in theaters May 2025. pic.twitter.com/kLJ3Ttb9Z3 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) September 23, 2024

But with the release of the poster, some online thought that it looked like Bob (Lewis Pullman) had six fingers. In the far corner of the poster, Bob is squished under Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and his gun. Bob has his hand raised and people questioned why it looked off.

Many online cried out that the poster was created using AI and stated that it was the only way a mistake like this could happen. Others wondered if it was a character choice to make Bob have six fingers. But other fans online pointed out that it is actually jus how Pullman’s hand was raised up.

If you look closely, it is actually an optical illusion. He just has a thumb and fore fingers on the poster!

I can't believe I have to explain this but the #Thunderbolts is not AI your brain is just playing games with you. pic.twitter.com/qZljJaWzfA — Aya Unleashed ?️‍? (@AyaBleddyn) September 23, 2024

It isn’t surprising that fans were worried about AI with the poster. Marvel has, in the past, used AI to create things for their shows. But fans used logic to simply point out that his hand was just curved at an odd angel and other than that, Bob does not, in fact, have more than 5 fingers on his hand. I mean, it’d make him interesting, that’s for sure.

