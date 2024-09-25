lewis pullman with his hands up
(Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Category:
Movies

No, the ‘Thunderbolts’ poster was not created using AI

Image of Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman
|

Published: Sep 25, 2024 05:25 pm

There are a lot of questions about the use of AI to make posters, images, and more online. Especially when it comes to movies. Often, fans jump at the chance to call something AI but it is important to point out when that isn’t what happened.

Recommended Videos

The Thunderbolts* trailer and poster was released this week with fans getting to see a film that was, seemingly, all about my girl Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh). The trailer is perfect but the poster? Incredible. Yelena is at the heart of it with all of her fellow team surrounding her, trying to overcrowd her. And our girl? She’s unbothered.

But with the release of the poster, some online thought that it looked like Bob (Lewis Pullman) had six fingers. In the far corner of the poster, Bob is squished under Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and his gun. Bob has his hand raised and people questioned why it looked off.

Many online cried out that the poster was created using AI and stated that it was the only way a mistake like this could happen. Others wondered if it was a character choice to make Bob have six fingers. But other fans online pointed out that it is actually jus how Pullman’s hand was raised up.

If you look closely, it is actually an optical illusion. He just has a thumb and fore fingers on the poster!

It isn’t surprising that fans were worried about AI with the poster. Marvel has, in the past, used AI to create things for their shows. But fans used logic to simply point out that his hand was just curved at an odd angel and other than that, Bob does not, in fact, have more than 5 fingers on his hand. I mean, it’d make him interesting, that’s for sure.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman (She/Her) is an Assistant Editor at the Mary Sue. She's been a writer professionally since 2016 but was always obsessed with movies and television and writing about them growing up. A lover of Spider-Man and Wanda Maximoff's biggest defender, she has interests in all things nerdy and a cat named Benjamin Wyatt the cat. If you want to talk classic rock music or all things Harrison Ford, she's your girl but her interests span far and wide. Yes, she knows she looks like Florence Pugh. She has multiple podcasts, normally has opinions on any bit of pop culture, and can tell you can actors entire filmography off the top of her head. Her current obsession is Glen Powell's dog, Brisket. Her work at the Mary Sue often includes Star Wars, Marvel, DC, movie reviews, and interviews.
twitter youtube Link to www.themarysue.com