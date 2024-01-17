No, the Rey Movie Is Not Delayed Indefinitely

Disney isn’t delaying the Rey movie, sorry to the angry dudes online who really wanted that to be a reality.

According to iO9, the rumor began when writer Steven Knight prioritized his Peaky Blinders movie before getting another draft of the Rey script, set to be directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, in to Lucasfilm.

This news comes after weeks of people (i.e., men in their gaming chairs with Mandalorian helmets hanging on the wall and Fox News pundits who can’t do a Vulcan salute to save their lives) angrily yelling about the movie online. Why are they angry? Because Obaid-Chinoy dared to point out that she is the first woman to direct a feature film for the Star Wars franchise, adding that it was about time the franchise let women tell these stories.

So running with the rumor that the Rey Skywalker movie was delayed—especially after the announcement that a Mandalorian and Grogu movie will beat it to theaters—shows just dedicated they are to trying to take this movie down. Simply because a woman pointed out the truth about this franchise that we love so dearly. According to the source who spoke with iO9, Lucasfilm is still moving forward with the Rey project with Knight, who is still writing it as we speak.

All of these rumors apparently stem from the backlash that followed Obaid-Chinoy’s very true statement, and it shows a deeper problem that runs through the hearts of many “fans” of the Star Wars franchise.

Women tackling Star Wars is a good thing, actually

For whatever reason, people who are mad about Obaid-Chinoy’s comments seem to forget that they would not have Star Wars as they know it without women working behind the scenes. Maybe that’s the thing: they didn’t want the quiet part spoken because it would ruin the idea that George Lucas did this alone.

Marcia Lucas, Carrie Fisher, and Leigh Brackett are just some of the women who were integral to the creation of Star Wars as we know it. Obaid-Chinoy’s statement is not wrong. Women have not directed a feature-length film for this franchise, and the reaction to her comments, mainly from men, show how much further this fanbase needs to go in accepting that women have always been a part of this franchise—and an important part at that.

Star Wars belongs to everyone, and I’m very happy that this movie is still on its way because I want to see what Daisy Ridley’s Rey can do in the future. And to anyone who is angry about this: who cares? It’s not just for you.

