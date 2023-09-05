No One Wants You to Make Another New York Movie, Woody Allen

Instead of taking note of his “canceled” state while promoting his latest film’s premiere at a huge festival, Woody Allen decided to talk about how he is so lucky in his life. Allen was at the Venice Film Festival promoting his French film (because France is the only place he can work, I guess), and in doing so, he was asked if he would ever come back to New York to make a movie.

First of all, don’t come here. Stay gone. Second, no one talked about why Allen was making French films and shamed in American cinema.

His new film, Coup de Chance, stars an all French cast (I wonder why) and is about chance and luck. When asked about how chance and luck has played in his life, Allen made it seam like he was the luckiest man on the planet. “I’ve been very, very lucky my whole life. I had two loving parents. I have good friends,” he said. “I have a wonderful wife and marriage and children. I’ve never been in the hospital. I’ve never had anything terrible happen to me.” I guess that’s what happens when the one causing the bad things in people’s lives is you!

Allen went on to talk about New York and making movies in his home town, and let’s not encourage him, okay? He said, “I’ve got a very good idea for [a film in] New York, and if some guy steps out of the shadows and says they’ll finance my film in New York and agree to my terrible restrictions—they can’t read the script, can’t know who’s in it … just give me the money and go away. If some foolish person agrees to that, I will make the film in New York.”

Don’t ever come back to New York, Woody

Woody Allen was pushed out of making movies in America all on his own. The fact that he’d “entertain” the idea of coming back to New York if someone gives him money for it, and doesn’t ask any questions about the material of it, is the definition of a red flag. Why would Allen not want to tell anyone what his movie is about? Is it another Manhattan, where a grown man (Woody Allen) is dating a teenager? Also, why would anyone do this when no one really wants to see a Woody Allen movie to begin with?

All of this shows simply that Allen doesn’t care about what he’s done. He seemingly doesn’t care who he has hurt and only cares about making movies about New York like he has done in the past. Allen doesn’t deserve to just make movies with everyone ignoring the problematic aspects of him. He shouldn’t be at Venice to begin with, but he is, and what we’re getting out of it are quotes like this where it is clear he doesn’t care and thinks that he can still do whatever he wants.

At the end of the day, the world does not need another Woody Allen movie set in New York. He’s already done enough damage.

(via Pajiba, featured image: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]