No, Avengers: Endgame Director Joe Russo Never Said He Hated Tony Stark

Ever see something on the internet and want to yell, “That’s not even true”? That’s what happened when a fake quote from Joe Russo started making the rounds on Twitter. Fans started to believe that one half of the Russo brothers decided to go on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and bash Tony Stark, saying that he wanted him dead in Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame because he hated him.

A couple of things:

1. You can google and find out that Joe Russo hasn’t been on Fallon before.

2. Why would Joe Russo, in the grand scheme of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, focus all his energy and attention on Tony Stark and making sure he died? It’s a weird thing to get trending and even weirder that people started to believe it and get mad at Joe Russo. Not to cry, “FAKE NEWS,” but I think part of the outrage was just people wanting us all to start talking about it.

When it comes to the MCU, sometimes, we want to fight and defend our favorite characters, and for those who wish that Tony Stark didn’t die, they go through the effort of being extremely extra about the situation. As a fan of Tony Stark, I can say that it makes sense that Tony Stark died. You think he’d suddenly stop being Iron Man just because he brought Peter Parker back? No.

Not only that, but … it’s a movie. You’re not going to change something that already happened, and even better, if you know anything about comics, then you know that there are many ways for Tony Stark to eventually return, so the faux outrage over Tony’s death is just people wanting to complain about something.

So where does Joe Russo come in on all of this? Well, the fake quote got big enough that the Russo brothers had to issue a statement from their joint Twitter account, and what did they decide to do? Troll those trending Joe Russo’s name, of course!

To set the record straight, this quote is completely fake. It’s an obvious falsehood, and utterly ridiculous. I actually wanted Tony dead in Civil War…#killtonystark#thetruthisout @RobertDowneyJr pic.twitter.com/I4c48DpaBT — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) July 29, 2019

I’m pro-yelling. I get being mad and taking to the internet to fight for what you believe in. What I don’t understand is making false claims to try to slander someone because you don’t like what they did in a movie. Joe Russo never even went on The Tonight Show, so … maybe do a little research for yourself before yelling? Also, who knows? This could have been a joke that went out of hand, a stan account having fun and not realizing that everyone took it seriously.

Whatever it is, at least we know now that Joe Russo definitely wanted Tony Stark dead in Captain America: Civil War instead, so we got too much Tony Stark in the rest of the MCU, in his eyes. So, I’d call that a win for the rest of us!

Tired: The Russo Brothers wanted Tony Stark dead in Endgame

Wired: The Russo Brothers wanted Tony Stark dead in Civil War

Inspired: The @Russo_Brothers wanted ME dead by giving Tony Stark a whole ass family and then killing him — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) July 29, 2019

