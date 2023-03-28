‘The Mandalorian’ Establishes Another Connection to ‘The Clone Wars’

The Mandalorian season 3 is four episodes in and has given us the deep dive into Mandalorian culture and history we’ve been waiting for. For much of Star Wars history, the Mandalorians have been shrouded in mystery. Mandalorian Jango Fett (Temuera Morrison) was present in the prequels, but the term “Mandalorian” wasn’t actually used for the first time in TV or film until Stars Wars: The Clone Wars. Which is why it’s been refreshing to see The Mandalorian bring this culture to the forefront.

The Mandalorian‘s first and second seasons began delving into the Mandalorian culture, with Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) explaining the rituals he lived by and the Purge of Mandalore. However, this latest season is the first time we’ve seen him with his people, a sect of Mandalorians known as the Children of the Watch. In a surprising but exciting twist, Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) has also been welcomed into the Children of the Watch, despite previously being a bit skeptical of the cult.

Much of the Children of the Watch’s focus has been on Djarin, who bathed in the Living Waters of Mandalore to be redeemed after moving his helmet. However, viewers are constantly reminded that Kryze is way more familiar with Mandalore than Djarin, and far more entwined with Mandalorian history. This is why, in episode 3, “The Convert,” the Children of the Watch refer to her as a Nite Owl.

Who are the Nite Owls in Star Wars?

Viewers won’t be able to miss the disdain in Paz Vizsla (Jon Favreau)’s voice as he calls Kryze a Nite Owl. This is because the Nite Owls have a bit of a convoluted history. They are a predominantly female group of elite Mandalorian warriors founded by Kryze during the Clone Wars. As explained in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Kryze opposed her sister Duchess Satine Kryze (Anna Graves)’s pacifist leadership during this period, so she joined Pre Vizsla (also Favreau) in forming the Death Watch, a terrorist faction that sought to overthrow Satine.

Kryze served as a lieutenant in the Death Watch, so it wasn’t surprising that her elite group of warriors, the Nite Owls, joined and served in the Death Watch alongside her. However, both the Death Watch and Nite Owls did redeem themselves. When their mission went awry (leading to the death of Pre and Satine, and causing Mandalore to fall under Darth Maul’s control), the Death Watch and the Nite Owls, under Kryze, became a resistance group that sought to remove Maul from power.

Unfortunately, the Nite Owls and Kryze struggled to maintain Mandalore’s freedom after Maul’s defeat, leading to the Galactic Empire taking over and later initiating the Purge of Mandalore. Most of the Nite Owls disbanded after the Purge of Mandalore and abandoned Kryze. However, one member, Koska Reeves, (Sasha Banks) remained by Kryze’s side, and the pair worked to take down remnants of the Empire.

Ultimately, the Nite Owls were a group of female Mandalorians who celebrated and embraced their culture’s martial history, and who shifted through several stages of terrorism and rebellion.

