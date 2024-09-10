Nikocado Avocado and Stephanie Soo controversy, explained

The internet hasn’t forgotten Nikocado Avocado’s past beef with Stephanie Soo just because he lost weight.

On September 7, 2024, Nikocado Avocado, also known as Nicholas Perry, published a video titled “Two Steps Ahead,” which featured his shocking 250lbs weight loss. The video, which has amassed over 30 million views, revealed that Nikocado had pre-filmed enough content to last two years, and he was actually losing weight behind the scenes despite the constant ridicule over his weight.

While many praised Nikocado for his weight loss, people couldn’t help but notice that during the intro, he had used a panda head to hide his face for the big reveal. This reminded many of his previous controversy with Stephanie Soo, as her husband famously uses a panda head to keep his identity hidden online.

What happened between Nikocado Avocado and Stephanie Soo?

In December 2019, Soo uploaded a video titled “Why I Am Scared of Nikocado Avocado.”

In the video, she recalled how Nikocado had forced her to talk about issues she didn’t want to discuss in videos. Despite telling him her feelings about another creator, Veronica Wang, in private, in a past collaboration, Nikocado is seen allegedly pressuring Soo to give details about her issues with Wang, despite her reluctance. She accused Nikocado of manipulating her words against her to force her to do things she was uncomfortable with.

She claimed Nikocado had also made her feel unsafe in her own home, revealing he had taken photos and videos of her house. She also stated that he went through and took photos of her security system without her knowledge. This triggered Soo, as she revealed she had been sexually assaulted in her own home in the past.

On top of that, Soo accused Nikocado of bullying her. She revealed that she was scheduled to film with Nikocado and Zach Choi, but canceled last minute because she was going “in and out of sleep.” Nikocado scrutinized her for her last-minute cancellation in a series of texts. Soo then shared several social media posts of Nikocado and his friends using the term “in and out of sleep” in a joking manner, supposedly to shade Soo.

In response, Nikocado released his own video titled “re: Stephanie Soo,” where he claimed Soo was lying. He claimed Soo had agreed to talk about Wang, but only appeared uncomfortable while filming. He also denied taking photos of Soo’s home and security system. He also claimed to never have liked Soo, calling her “self-serving.”

Soo released a final followup video titled “How Nikocado Manipulated All of Us.” In the video, she debunks Nikocado’s claims, stating that Nikocado had taken photos of her security feed while she was in the bathroom. She expressed her desire to release the security footage but stated she couldn’t without Nikocado’s consent.

Soo also shared several text messages that contradicted his statements, including how he never got permission to discuss Wang during their collaboration video, and how he obsessively spoke about her home. She also included clips in which Nikocado stated he “loved” Stephanie, and that he had a good impression of her prior to all of this unfolding.

At the end of the video, she stated that would be the last time she spoke of this.

