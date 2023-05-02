Nicole Kidman’s Met Gala Appearance Was an Emotional Reunion for ‘Moulin Rouge’ Fans

Back in 2001, my life was changed for the better. I’m talking, of course, about the release of Moulin Rouge! to theaters. Focusing on the iconic red windmill of the Moulin Rouge in Paris, the movie was a jukebox musical that brought us the love story of Christian (Ewan McGregor) and Satine (Nicole Kidman) and has been one of my favorite movies ever since. It led to Kidman and Luhrmann working together two more times: Once on the movie Australia in 2008 and once for Chanel in 2004 when Nicole Kidman was the spokesperson for Chanel No. 5.

In the Chanel No. 5 ad, Kidman wore a gown designed by Karl Lagerfeld, whose life and work were the (arguably problematic) theme of the Met Gala this year. And while the commercial is one that many remember for the reunion of Luhrmann and Kidman, it is also just a pretty iconic dress overall—and Kidman chose to wear in once again to the Met Gala in remembrance of Lagerfeld. What made it especially great was who Kidman was accompanied by for much of her entrance into the event.

The stairs are, arguably, the part of the Met Gala people remember most. Probably because you cannot take pictures inside so all the images we have from the Gala are of the guests walking the stairs and heading into the exhibit and party. As Kidman walked them first with husband Keith Urban, we then got to see her meet up with her legendary Moulin Rouge! director.

The two posed for pictures and it was, really, a big moment for fans of Luhrmann and Kidman’s work together. Because yes, they worked on a Chanel commercial together but you know that’s not what got us excited about seeing them on the carpet with one another.

The reunion I’ve been waiting for

Kidman and Luhrmann are names that I love hearing together. Luhrmann isn’t exactly the kind of director who is constantly flooding the world with his films. Putting out only two or two feature films a decade, we have Strictly Ballroom, Romeo + Juliet, The Great Gatsby, and Elvis outside of the two he’s done with Kidman. That is arguably a small filmography for a director who has been making movies since 1992.

Luhrmann obviously does other work, as noted with his Chanel No. 5 piece with Kidman. But still, when he does work with big actors, it’s a special moment. And the two he’s now worked with twice are Kidman and Leonardo DiCaprio. Point is: I love when Luhrmann is in the conversation and especially when we’re talking about his past work because he brings so much to the art of cinema.

His work is high camp and dramatic. And he clearly loves telling these stories with Kidman. Seeing her and Luhrmann back together just filled me with an overwhelming desire to rewatch Moulin Rouge! again, a movie I’ve already seen too many times to count.

But that’s just their power together as a duo. I hope we don’t have to wait another nearly ten years for a Luhrmann film and I hope the next one includes Kidman and Leonardo DiCaprio, just to complete their trilogies. For me.

(Featured image: Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

