Nicole Kidman & Harris Dickinson bring back the erotic thriller in Babygirl’s trailer, and I’m SAT

Did we need to hear Harris Dickinson say “Good girl” about a dog today? Probably not and yet here we are. The Babygirl trailer dropped and well, we’re all having feelings about it. Erotic movies are so back!

Recommended Videos

The film focuses on an older woman who is a CEO falling for her younger employee and the drama that unfolds between them. A woman in power being told what to do by her subordinate should not be this hot and yet the trailer has derailed all of our days. The A24 movie stars Nicole Kidman, Sophie Wilde, Dickinson, Antonio Banderas, and more.

Look, you can really capture an audience with some hot moments between two consenting adults. That’s all we really need to get things going in this world and the Babygirl trailer has it all. An affair, a woman drinking a glass of milk, and cookies?! What more could we ask for.

“A high-powered CEO puts her career and family on the line when she begins a torrid affair with her much younger intern,” the synopsis for the film reads. It is directed and written by Halina Reijn,

Babygirl has already screened at festivals, leaving audiences captivated by Kidman’s performance.

They're not skipping a beat to remind her that she is the Best Actress. Nicole Kidman is in it to win it. #Babygirl pic.twitter.com/CFUnUOqCke — Nicol (@nikowl) October 1, 2024

There are moments in this trailer where I really question things about myself. Like whether or not any man would be hot enough to get me to drink a glass of milk. But also, probably, let’s be real.

me watching the Babygirl trailer pic.twitter.com/ad6fcfjAAd — maddie (@madinthemoon) October 1, 2024

One thing the trailer does that is, well, what the movie should do is highlight the allure of Dickinson’s character. It is to the point where all anyone can talk about is him in this trailer. So really, I think we all understand why Kidman’s CEO would throw it all away for the hot intern.

We’ve all decided that the trailer has our attention.

babygirl trailer did not disappoint now we wait and hope the movie doesn’t too pic.twitter.com/RQOxdnNSUh — max (@lynchinist) October 1, 2024

Harris Dickinson’s time to shine

While fans have been on the Dickinson train for a while, the trailer really had people invested in him. For very obvious reasons. This is, after all, an erotic thriller.

Harris Dickinson in ‘BABYGIRL’ pic.twitter.com/xW970oDo5O — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) October 1, 2024

So many tweets were all about him. Some just collected images of him from the trailer and posted it, knowing fans would love it.

Harris Dickinson in BABYGIRL pic.twitter.com/zAF6m6BxAM — austin (@austinsidoI) October 1, 2024

One user even wrote “Harris Dickinson telling Nicole Kidman to get on her knees….I fear I’m going to be feral in that movie theater in December.” Personally, I’m glad we’re bringing this genre of movie back. It has been a while since we’ve had a boom in the erotic thriller and two in the last two years is enough for me to get excited about.

Plus I do think that Babygirl has an interesting premise to it that is fitting with other films we’ve seen come out recently. It is like if The Idea of You had a corporation on the line.

me when Harris Dickinson in BABYGIRL pic.twitter.com/j0KZ8xpFvp — ? (@pughscomet) October 1, 2024

The movie isn’t set to come out until Christmas, which I do think is funny. How many of us are going to have to sneak away from family to go and see this? Honestly, might force my mom to go with me.

So, for now, we have the trailer for Babygirl to keep us company.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy