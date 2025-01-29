‘Nice job, MAGA voters’: MAGAs forced to face the consequences of voting in favor of Trump’s tariffs

Donald Trump’s aggressive trade war threats against America’s closest allies have economists warning of severe economic pain ahead for the very voters who put him back in office.

Just one week into his second term, Trump has threatened massive tariffs against Canada and Mexico while celebrating a tariff-based strong-arm “victory” over Colombia. Economic experts predict these moves could devastate working-class communities across America’s heartland. “Whatever tariff that might be is going to be in addition to whatever President Trump does in the future when he’s thinking about an overall tariff,” National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett told Fox Business, hinting at escalating trade barriers.

A viral tweet from Dale Thompson captured the growing frustration:

So lemme get this straight:



Trump has pissed off Canada, Mexico, Greenland, Denmark & Colombia this year & we're still in January.



America will now pay 25%-50% more for:



– Oil

– Lumber

– Electricity

– Potash

– Vegetables & fruits

– Coffee

– Ozempic



Nice job, MAGA voters ? — Dale Thompson (@daleethompson) January 26, 2025

For everyday Americans, particularly in MAGA strongholds, the impact could be severe. With Canada providing 60% of U.S. oil and gas imports, drivers in the Midwest and Rocky Mountain regions face potentially dramatic increases at the pump. The automotive sector, concentrated in Trump-supporting states, could see crushing cost increases.

Well, liberal, you see



Paying $6 for eggs, $5 for coffee, and $4/gal for gas was BAD under Biden because he was a Democrat



Paying $12 for eggs, $10 for coffee, and $6/gal for gas is GOOD because our brilliant leader says paying tariffs makes you a real American patriot ? — Joshua Reed Eakle ? (@JoshEakle) January 27, 2025

“The amount of companies that have operations in Mexico and Canada in that industry with components and parts as well, including even airplanes, that’s going to be a huge hit,” warns Chris Desmond, a principal at PwC’s international trade practice. Despite these warnings, Trump appears undeterred, recently declaring “tariff” the “most beautiful word” after “God, love, religion.” He insists the measures will force manufacturing back to American soil.

The last time Trump got agressive with tariffs we had to bailout our farmers with $28B in taxpayer money. pic.twitter.com/ZzJHzXo069 — Michigan GOP Watch (@MiMagaWatch) January 26, 2025

Mexico and Canada have signaled they would retaliate with countermeasures if Trump follows through, potentially triggering an economically devastating cycle of escalating trade barriers. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has maintained measured responses while preparing potential counter-tariffs, and Canadian ministers have explicitly stated they’re ready to retaliate.

Kamala: "Under Trump's Presidency, he ended up selling America's chips to China to help them improve and modernize their military. He basically sold us out."



With Trump's promise to inact crushing tariffs on Taiwain, he's doing it again.



Kamala was rightpic.twitter.com/4zsNa8PFha — Joshua Reed Eakle ? (@JoshEakle) January 28, 2025

Trump’s threats extend beyond North America. His successful pressure campaign against Colombia through tariff threats has emboldened more aggressive stances toward other nations. He’s even revived talk of acquiring Greenland, creating diplomatic tension with Denmark. PwC also broke down the potential damage: companies importing from Canada could face $106 billion more annually in import taxes, while those importing from Mexico could owe $131 billion more. The transportation sector alone could see import taxes skyrocket from $4 billion to $68 billion yearly.

To “punish” Colombia, Trump is about to make every American pay even more for coffee.



Remember: *WE* pay the tariffs, not Colombia.



Trump is all about making inflation WORSE for working class Americans, not better. He’s lining the pockets of himself and the billionaire class. https://t.co/gcAomtzmCb — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 26, 2025

As Trump pushes for tariffs “much bigger” than 2.5%, economists warn that retaliatory measures from trading partners could amplify the damage to American consumers and businesses, particularly in the manufacturing and agricultural heartland that formed Trump’s base.

1) Colombia said no deportations on military cargo planes



2) Trump said he’d slap tariffs



3) Colombia said they’d retaliate with more tariffs — unless they could send their own plane to do deportations



4) Trump caved and declared victory — even though Colombia won its demand — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) January 28, 2025

Getting to the brass tacks, as a businessman who claims deals are his specialty, Donald Trump’s (or the Heritage Foundation’s) hyper-aggressive pursuit of economically self-destructive tariffs against America’s closest allies suggests either a startling ignorance of basic economics or something fishy (and desperate) beneath the surface, even aside from an institution of violently racist neoconservative fascism. The sheer illogic of threatening Canada and Mexico with measures that would devastate his own voting base—while celebrating a meh “victory” over Colombia’s forced compliance—raises serious questions about whether economic prosperity for anyone is truly the goal. Absolutely no one, not even Trump’s base, believes these countries are any sort of threat to American prosperity.

The Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act of 1930, which raised import tariffs in the US, was a trade war that contributed to the Great Depression. The act was intended to protect American farmers and businesses, but it led to a global reduction in trade and a worsening of the world economy. pic.twitter.com/jvx1EnAYju — Lesley Abravanel ? (@lesleyabravanel) January 28, 2025

More troublingly, this strategy actively works against America’s long-term interests. Europe—amid an alt-right emergence that predictably conveys a familiar stalling of the continent as a unified economic force and foretelling its own decline—grapples with significant demographic and workplace challenges. “The failure of Europe’s leaders to draw lessons from the last Trump presidency is now coming back to haunt us,” said Clemens Fuest, president of the Munich-based think tank Ifo Institute. And now, Trump’s election through this first week shows that we, too, will not learn from our lessons.

Europe’s issues mirror the economic and alleged immigration issues that Trump raised, though it is partly because of immigration that we’ve maintained relative demographic health. As China (which has its own population issues and GDP stall) expands its global economic influence through strategic partnerships, the United States is effectively (and unnecessarily) isolating itself from its strongest allies. It’s like punching yourself in the face to intimidate your best friend.

Tariffs explained to MAGA by a professional Importer / Exporter #gentleparenting pic.twitter.com/ulWGnRrvX2 — Walter Masterson (@waltermasterson) January 23, 2025

The proposed tariffs, therefore, is a comparatively rudimentary 20th-century solution being shoved onto increasingly complex 21st-century problems, driven more by self-immolating ideological fervor than remotely sound economic or strategic thinking. In other words, nothing about any of this economic agenda makes sense.

