Next ‘Godzilla’ Movie Teased On The Monster’s Birthday

Thursday, November 3rd, 2022 was the 68th Birthday of everyone’s favorite King of the Monsters, Godzilla. The sometimes antagonist, sometimes protagonist, always awesome Godzilla has been awing audiences for almost 70 years, raking in billions at the Global box office and headlining the MonsterVerse for the past 8 years. And to properly celebrate Godzilla’s greatness, the monster’s official account hinted at the movie to come, while fans send their own well-wishes across the Internet.

As for those teasers about the next Godzilla movie: Toho Studios, the birthplace of Godzilla, has announced that a new film will be coming in exactly one year. Just in time for the 69th anniversary of the character (nice).

Of course, that leaves the question of what is the future of MonsterVerse!Godzilla. There have been at least two TV series announced, as well as an untitled Godzilla vs Kong sequel. But those are still early in production, and we are unlikely to hear more about them before 2023.

Via Toho Studios

However, it should be noted that this is not the first time the American and Japanese Godzillas have been released within a few years of each other; the last Toho Studios Godzilla movie was in 2016, barely two years after the first MonsterVerse Godzilla movie.

In any case, the real winners are Godzilla fans of all kinds who can rejoice in hearing the glorious roar of the king once more.

The great thing about being a Godzilla fan is even if the movie is terrible I'll like it. Either way we win pic.twitter.com/Cmh17cKEZX — ? Limp Brisket ? ? (@Wuts_Up_Doc) November 3, 2022

