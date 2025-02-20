‘Newtopia’ episode 4 release date, confirmed

If you’re tired of the hordes of stock-standard zombie thrillers out there, Newtopia offers something refreshing to shake up the formula. We’ve got all the latest info on Newtopia‘s episode 4 release date and more down below.

Produced by Billions Plus and Bound Entertainment, Newtopia is is a zombie romcom made in South Korea that eschews a couple genre expectations. It stars Lee Jae-yoon (played by Park Jeong-min), one of the major protagonists with ex-military experience, something that undoubtedly comes handy in the zombie apocalypse. Alongside him is his girlfriend Kang Young-ju (played by Jisoo), who is a plucky engineer just trying to survive the end of the world with her boyfriend.

According to ComingSoon, Newtopia episode 4’s release date is set for February 21, 2025 at 6:00 AM Eastern Time. Last episode ended with the gang Jae-Yoon, Chef Jung, and Soo-Jeong finally reuniting with their original military unit. But trouble in paradise struck when the gang discovered that zombie hordes had attacked that unit, leaving them stuck with few options forward.

What do I like about Newtopia? A few things, actually. First and foremost, I love the characters. They’re not only down to earth and incredibly relatable, but they can also be funny and dramatic when the scene needs them to be. And there is definitely need for that, as much of the show’s grimness is offset by its masterful levity and almost slapstick feel.

I also love the way the scripting seamlessly blends together multiple genres in a way that just works. It’s a bit reminiscent of zombie film classics like Shaun of the Dead, post-apoc stories that make you laugh and cry sometimes even back to back. Another interesting detail about this show is that BLACKPINK’s Jisoo stars as the deuteragonist, marking another milestone in her burgeoning acting career.

Newtopia broadcasts on the Coupang Play network and was released on February 7, 2025. You can catch new episodes of it on Amazon Prime Video.

