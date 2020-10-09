Things We Saw Today: Newman Returns to Defend the Postal Service

As Jerry’s bitter, mail-stealing neighbor, Newman was one of the closest things Seinfeld had to a villain. Now, thanks to the continued threats to the post office from actual villains like Louis DeJoy and Donald Trump, actor Wayne Knight has returned to his blues as Newman to be the hero we need. And to remind us how important it is to get your ballots in the mail as early as possible. This PSA is glorious.
It’s all thanks to anti-Trump PAC PACRONYM.
Ahead of #WorldPostDay, we have a very important message from your friendly local mail carrier. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/hUIsqzXJc5
— PACRONYM (@PACRONYM) October 8, 2020
Newman is right. Get your ballot in early, and when you vote, vote for the party that isn’t dedicated to destroying the system all of America uses to get our medication, mail, and … uh, turkey legs.
The postal service is essential, as Newman knows, and Newman knows we have to fight for it! Kudos to Wayne Knight for being both hilarious and timely in delivering this important message.
(image: screengrab)
If you want to help the postal service and help out votes and democracy, here are some fun (and in some cases election-related!) other things we saw today.
- The Devil himself is on the side of … Florida Democrats. Well, Tom Ellis and the Lucifer Cast are, at least. Join them for a fundraiser tomorrow!
Please join me and some of my #Lucifer cast next sat 10th October for this virtual fundraiser for the @FlaDems Let’s turn Florida Blue!!! #2020uselection https://t.co/8w8shuaWZh
— tom ellis (@tomellis17) October 4, 2020
- Gloria Steinem had some words for Amy Coney Barrett if she wants to take away women’s right to abortion. (via HuffPo)
- Speaking of the hypocrisy of the right to life movement, one drug Trump has been getting for his bout with COVID is derived from stem cells. Whoops. (via Technology Review)
- Britta Lundin, author of Ship It (one of our favorite YA geek books of recent years) has revealed the cover of her next novel!
Cover reveal: LIKE OTHER GIRLS, out August 2021! Teen lesbian Mara joins her rural high school’s football team, and in doing so inspires four more girls to join, upending the boys’ club culture and sparking a mini-revolution. pic.twitter.com/75gh7AZR2z
— Britta Lundin (@brittashipsit) October 9, 2020
- Glad to hear they are working on stamping out extremist content on … Peloton?! (via Axios)
- And speaking of covers, the cover for the next volume of The Adventure Zone graphic novel is here!
- A Dazed and Confused reunion reading is happening with the original cast and special guests, including Jensen Ackles! (via Variety)
- And to end your week on a sweet note … this.
Blue Whistling Thrush (Myophonus caeruleus)🐦🦜🕊️🎵❤️ pic.twitter.com/qATYpdgbGG
— World birds (@worldbirds32) September 22, 2020
Have a healthy and safe weekend!
(image: PACRONYM/Screenshot)
