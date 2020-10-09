Things We Saw Today: Newman Returns to Defend the Postal Service

As Jerry’s bitter, mail-stealing neighbor, Newman was one of the closest things Seinfeld had to a villain. Now, thanks to the continued threats to the post office from actual villains like Louis DeJoy and Donald Trump, actor Wayne Knight has returned to his blues as Newman to be the hero we need. And to remind us how important it is to get your ballots in the mail as early as possible. This PSA is glorious.

It’s all thanks to anti-Trump PAC PACRONYM.

Ahead of #WorldPostDay, we have a very important message from your friendly local mail carrier. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/hUIsqzXJc5 — PACRONYM (@PACRONYM) October 8, 2020

Newman is right. Get your ballot in early, and when you vote, vote for the party that isn’t dedicated to destroying the system all of America uses to get our medication, mail, and … uh, turkey legs.

The postal service is essential, as Newman knows, and Newman knows we have to fight for it! Kudos to Wayne Knight for being both hilarious and timely in delivering this important message.

If you want to help the postal service and help out votes and democracy, here are some fun (and in some cases election-related!) other things we saw today.

Have a healthy and safe weekend!

