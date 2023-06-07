New York Is Filled With Jokes About How the Sky Looks Like ‘Blade Runner 2049’

(Warner Bros.)

The Canadian sky is coming to kill us all. Not really, but the smoke that has taken over New York from the Québec wildfires has made the air quality in the city hard to function in. If you’re like me, you were probably going about your life when the air change started and didn’t realize what was going on, but it’s undeniable now: The smoke is here to consume us.

Right now, no one knows what to do. It was reported that the air quality would be the worst in New York today before letting up, but now news outlets are saying that we’re going to be in the longest cut of Blade Runner 2049 until Sunday. Truly, when I say that the sky is orange, I’m not being dramatic. It’s orange. Worse than that, obviously, is that the air quality is at a level of “unhealthy” all over the state, and a warning was sent out to all five of the burroughs.

It is a struggle to breathe. Even putting on air filters and attempting to just stay indoors is rough, and it has led to many of us to make jokes about the situation we’re in. Which, come on. It’s New York. We love to do it. The fires have moved to the eastern side of the United States, resulting in a Blade Runner 2049-esque orange fog descending upon the city.

save me ryan gosling and harrison ford pic.twitter.com/nBc0y04nkc — Rachel Leishman (@RachelLeishman) June 7, 2023

This is, in all seriousness, not something to take lightly. The air quality is so bad that if you can stay home, you probably should because it’s hard to breathe in general. Which is only aided by the fact that the sky literally makes it look like flames are engulfing us all.

The sky is literally orange

The air situation has ushered in a sea of jokes about Blade Runner 2049 because, well, that’s what it looks like. The sky is so orange that when you’re inside it almost looks like night time, and when you do go out to take a picture of the sky, you can’t see that far ahead.

Sort of like the dystopian Las Vegas where Harrison Ford was living to stay away from society in Blade Runner 2049.

NYC looks like Blade Runner 2049 today pic.twitter.com/8gEyaR3tGC — Dexerto (@Dexerto) June 7, 2023

Many people are making references to it, and look, I get that we probably seem like we’re being annoying online because we’re all posting pictures of the sky—but it’s orange.

POV, you’re a character in BLADE RUNNER 2049 pic.twitter.com/ozh02ZVgvj — Adam Lance Garcia (@AdamLanceGarcia) June 7, 2023

This is really the end of times. We’re just missing Ryan Gosling driving around in a cool car trying to find Harrison Ford out in the wild.

Anyone need anything from the bodega pic.twitter.com/KBVwvOoitg — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) June 6, 2023

The situation is bad. You should stay home if you can and avoid breathing in the air because it’s not healthy, and there’s nothing worth going out for unless you have to. Unless, obviously, you’re a Rick Deckard or Officer K cosplayer and you’re trying to get the best pictures. Then, I get it.

Stay safe and maybe watch Blade Runner 2049 to fit the mood.

