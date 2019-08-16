The Trailer for J.J. Abrams’ Spider-Man Comic Book Is Here

J.J. Abrams is taking on the world of Spider-Man with his son in tow. Teaming up with Henry Abrams and Sara Pichelli, the comic book is, apparently focused on the struggle of Peter Parker’s life behind the mask. It seems as if the new Abrams x2 series is taking a turn and giving Peter Parker a bit more of the spotlight rather than Spider-Man himself.

Sitting side by side while images from their new book appear, J.J. Abrams and Henry Abrams share the new trailer for Spider-Man #1 to get us excited about the journey that Abrams and…well, Abrams, plan to take our favorite boy from Queens on. The miniseries will be illustrated by Sara Pichelli.

What interests me most about the trailer is that they’re taking on a Peter Parker story that is more about Peter Parker behind the mask rather than what the mask represents. For me, it has always been a story about Peter Parker living up to the expectations of what it means to be Spider-Man, a trait then incorporated into Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy, and everyone else who took it on.

They were often overwhelmed by what it meant to be Spider-Man, with that great responsibility often coming before their own wellbeing, so I have to agree with the point that Henry Abrams makes where he says that it is going to be an interesting dynamic to explore. We saw a bit of it in Spider-Man: Far From Home, with Peter Parker wanting to be selfish and just be the high school kid that he should be, but still, the mask came first and he always did the right thing.

Apparently, Abrams has been asked for a while to come up with a story for Peter Parker, it worked out perfectly that he and his son had an idea for the web-slinger.

“Nick had been pressing me to do a book with him. A year or so ago, I started talking about it with Henry and it sort of happened organically. And that has been the joy of this. Even though I’ve been talking to Nick for a long time, weirdly, this feels like it just sort of evolved from the conversations of Henry and I, having ideas that got us excited and Nick being open to the collaboration.”

I never really imagined J.J. Abrams as a Spider-Man loving guy, but here we are, and I trust him enough to have him tackle Peter Parker. I’m actually really excited about Spider-Man #1, maybe because I’m a sucker for all things Spider-Man and his struggles, and I can’t wait to see what Abrams, Abrams, and Pichelli have on offer.

