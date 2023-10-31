The New House Speaker’s Wife Runs a Christian Counseling Service That Equates LGBTQ+ Relationships With Beastiality, Among Other Garbage

Republican Mike Johnson was recently elected as Speaker of the House, and it’s bad news for everyone. Just as bad, however, is the new House Speaker’s wife, who runs an anti-LGBTQ+ counseling service that equates being gay with bestiality.

If you aren’t familiar with Mike Johnson, we’ll give you a quick rundown. He’s a Louisiana business mogul-turned-politician who’s been quite vocal about his homophobia. Johnson has done a lot of advocacy for the Alliance Defending Freedom, which is a far-right hate group that believes in a ‘homosexual agenda’ that will destroy all of society and the Christian faith. Sound familiar?

When confronted about his bigoted actions, Johnson doubled down. “This is not about the people themselves,” he told Fox News recently. “I am a Bible-believing Christian. Someone asked me today in the media, they said, ‘… People are curious. What does Mike Johnson think about any issue under the sun?’ I said, well, go pick up a Bible off your shelf and read it—that’s my worldview. That’s what I believe and so I make no apologies for it.” What a guy.

And now he’s one of the most powerful men in the country. Joy. Don’t worry, it gets better: His wife is just as unhinged and fascist. As reported by HuffPost, Kelly Johnson used to have a website that flat-out compared LGBTQ+ to incest and bestiality. The website, which was for her company Onward Christian Counseling Services, was taken down very quickly after HuffPost published its initial reporting. Here’s an excerpt from the hateful scribe written by her:

“We believe and the Bible teaches that any form of sexual immorality, such as adultery, fornication, homosexuality, bisexual conduct, bestiality, incest, pornography or any attempt to change one’s sex, or disagreement with one’s biological sex, is sinful and offensive to God,”

It isn’t the only fascist Christian project the married couple has been involved with. Together, they host Truth Be Told, a podcast dedicated to conservative Christian topics and politics. The website for Onward also contained a long document detailing many right-wing beliefs, such as anti-abortion stances, transphobia, and so on.

When not ruining the country, Speaker Johnson loved to dedicate a portion of his time to helping public officials get out of issuing same-sex marriage licenses. This man has been a professional bigot for quite a long time now.

We don’t have any conclusive reasons as to why his wife’s website is suddenly down, but it is most likely a PR move to avoid further scrutiny. Boy, aren’t we tired of rabid, homophobic bigots running Congress.

(featured image: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

