New Pictures of Green Arrow and The Canaries Have Us Excited and Asking Questions

Now this is the future liberals want. Or nerds. Or maybe citizens or Star City? Whoever we’re talking about, these new images of the backdoor pilot for the Arrow spin-off Green Arrow & The Canaries are what we’ve been waiting to see. The penultimate episode of Arrow notably won’t include Oliver Queen at all, as far as we know, but it will set up the future of Star City.

Stephen Amell may be gone, but there’s a new Green Arrow in town and she’s looking good (though I would like her to get that hair out of her eyes, it can’t be easy to aim arrows at night with that blocking your vision).

We’ve talked already about what the episode will set up, but here’s a refresher on the plot.

It’s the year 2040 in Star City and Mia Queen (Katherine McNamara) has everything she could have ever wanted. However, when Laurel (Katie Cassidy) and Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) suddenly show up in her life again, things take a shocking turn and her perfect world is upended. Laurel and Dinah are tracking a kidnapping victim with direct ties to Mia and they need her help. Knowing it will change everything, Mia can’t help but be a hero and she, Laurel and Dinah suit up once again to save the city.

As we speculated, this sounds like Star City 2040 is a very different place post-Crisis on Infinite Earths and Mia Smoak-Queen is a different person than the moody young fighter we’ve come to know. And her look confirms it.

That smile! That color! This is definitely a new Mia. But it looks like she’s joined by a very different set of allies too. Gone is the scarred, greying Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) of the 2040 future we saw in season seven of Arrow.

I’m personally a bit bummed to see Dinah’s scar gone, but that might mean she’s going into this new chapter with her meta powers and Canary cry intact, which isn’t surprising.

But how did this Dinah at the age we know her in 2020 make it into 2040? And, um, why is she singing?

Again, intriguing.

And she seems to be on pretty good terms with Laurel Lance, which I like a lot. I have to admit, I’m shipping Dinah and Laurel a little bit just based on these pics…am I allowed to do that? Wait, I don’t need permission because the queer energy of Katie Cassidy with short hair in a leather jacket is too powerful.

But let’s get into the plot that brings these birds of a feather together: the ‘kidnapping victim” with ties to Mia. It looks like that’s Raigan Harris as Bianca Bertinelli.

Yes, Bertinelli as in Helena Bertinelli aka Huntress in the DC Universe. Huntress’ fate, along with many other Vigilantes is unclear in the Arrowverse, but it would be a real treat to add her to the ranks of this team, since Huntress, along with Black Canary, is a famous member of the “Birds of Prey” team.

But what we’re really excited for is seeing these women suit up and kick some ass, and we’re definitely getting that:

By this time tomorrow, or even later tonight, we’ll know much better how the events of the finale of Crisis on Infinite Earths will affect the entire Arrowverse, but for now, we’re excited to have a new team to root for.

(images: Katie Yu/The CW)

