If You Need Something to Watch, Here’s What’s New on Netflix in April

Our streaming networks must be seeing unprecedented viewership, as there’s little competition these days for entertainment that’s not played on personal devices indoors. With April on its way—hopefully bringing with it the promised April showers, to keep people who can’t seem to abide life-saving social distancing rules inside—here’s what will be fresh on Netflix.

As always, our picks for media that we either already recommend or are eager to watch for the first time are bolded and italicized.

Available April 1

40 Days and 40 Nights

Bloodsport

Cadillac Records

Can’t Hardly Wait

Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke

Community: Season 1-6

David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet – Netflix Comedy Special

Deep Impact

God’s Not Dead

How to Fix a Drug Scandal – Netflix Documentary

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show – Netflix Comedy Special

Just Friends

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Kim’s Convenience: Season 4

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Minority Report

Molly’s Game

Mortal Kombat

Mud

Nailed It!: Season 4 – Netflix Original

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends

Promised Land

Road to Perdition

Salt

School Daze

Sherlock Holmes

Soul Plane

Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 2 – Netflix Original

Sunrise in Heaven

Taxi Driver

The Death of Stalin

The Girl with All the Gifts

The Hangover

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

The Roommate

The Runaways

The Social Network

Wildling

Available April 2

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll

Available April 3

Coffee & Kareem – Netflix Film

La casa de papel: Part 4 – Netflix Original

Money Heist: The Phenomenon – Netflix Film

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy – Netflix Family

StarBeam – Netflix Family

Available April 4

Angel Has Fallen

Available April 5

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Available April 6

The Big Show Show – Netflix Family

Available April 7

Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 3 – Netflix Original

Available April 9

Hi Score Girl: Season 2 – Netflix Anime

Available April 10

Brews Brothers – Netflix Original

LA Originals – Netflix Documentary

La vie scolaire – Netflix Film

Love Wedding Repeat – Netflix Film

The Main Event – Netflix Film

Tigertail – Netflix Film

Available April 11

CODE 8

Available April 14

Chris D’Elia: No Pain – Netflix Comedy Special

Available April 15

The Innocence Files – Netflix Documentary

Outer Banks – Netflix Original

Available April 16

Despicable Me

Fary: Hexagone: Season 2 – Netflix Original

Fauda: Season 3 – Netflix Original

Hail, Caesar!

Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos – Netflix Comedy Special

Jem and the Holograms

Available April 17

Betonrausch – Netflix Film

#blackAF – Netflix Original

Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang) – Netflix Film

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2 – Netflix Family

Legado en los huesos – Netflix Film

Sergio – Netflix Film

Too Hot to Handle – Netflix Original

Available April 18

The Green Hornet

Available April 20

Cooked with Cannabis – Netflix Original

The Midnight Gospel – Netflix Original

The Vatican Tapes

Available April 21

Bleach: The Assault

Bleach: The Bount

Middleditch & Schwartz – Netflix Comedy Special

Available April 22

Absurd Planet – Netflix Original

Circus of Books – Netflix Documentary

El silencio del pantano – Netflix Film

The Plagues of Breslau – Netflix Film

The Willoughbys – Netflix Film

Win the Wilderness – Netflix Original

Available April 23

The House of Flowers : Season 3 – Netflix Original

Available April 24

After Life: Season 2 – Netflix Original

Extraction – Netflix Film

Hello Ninja: Season 2 – Netflix Family

Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill – Netflix Comedy Special

Available April 25

The Artist

Django Unchained

Available April 26

The Last Kingdom: Season 4 – Netflix Original

Available April 27

Battle: Los Angeles

Never Have I Ever – Netflix Original

Available April 29

A Secret Love – Netflix Documentary

Extracurricular – Netflix Original

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story – Netflix Documentary

Nadiya’s Time to Eat – Netflix Original

Summertime – Netflix Original

Available April 30

Dangerous Lies – Netflix Film

Drifting Dragons – Netflix Anime

The Forest of Love: Deep Cut – Netflix Original

Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor) – Netflix Film

The Victims’ Game – Netflix Original

We’re getting a raft of movies on the 1st, which is a relief, along with all the seasons of Community, so maybe you’ll end up laughing on this year’s April Fools’ Day after all. What are you looking forward to watching? Tell us if we missed anything in the comments.

(via Vulture, image: Warner Bros

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com