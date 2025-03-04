Never mind Armie Hammer wanting to nibble on flesh: We need to take another bite of this Sebastian Stan horror

Sebastian Stan is the talk of the town. After his Oscar nomination for his role of Donald Trump in The Apprentice and his Golden Globe win for A Different Man, he’s quite the hot commodity.

But if you’re looking to watch some of Stan’s lesser known work, it is the perfect time to dive into a film he did with Daisy Edgar-Jones back in 2022. Especially if you’re one of those kind of people who loves a juice (pun intended) story. The 2022 film Fresh from director Mimi Cave is a twisted look at “dating.” Well, sort of.

Dating apps can be exhausting but real life meet cutes can be deadly. Literally, in this case. Noa (Edgar-Jones) is tired of meeting boring or rude dates from apps so when she meets “Steve” (Stan) at the grocery store, the two connect over grapes that taste like cotton candy. From there, their relationship seems to blossom and the two plan a trip together.

Noa doesn’t know what she’s signing up for though as the perfect boyfriend attitude “Steve” presents is far from the reality of who he is. It is horrifying, will make you want to never date, but will also make you want to dance. Basically, Fresh is wild but a fun departure for Stan and Edgar-Jones.

It has been 3 years since Fresh was released on Hulu and that seems like a perfect time to revisit the Mimi Cave movie! Let’s talk a bit more in-depth about the film. Spoilers ahead.

Take a bite out of this horror romance thriller

Long story short: Steve is a cannibal. He tricks Noa into his luxury home, drugs her, and locks her in a cell where he explains that he consumes human flesh and that he is planning on also selling her meat off to the highest bidder. A dancing, cute, romantic comedy quickly turns into everyone’s worse nightmare (and a very real urban legend to boot!).

Fresh then quickly turns into a survival story for Noa and the women she meets in Steve’s captivity but the film as a whole is a fascinating middle ground for those who love a romantic story and those of us with more sinister cinema tastes.

As a woman who loves American Psycho more than anything, this darker kind of story is right up my alley. But the thing about Fresh is that it is also such a unique at a genre-bending kind of story. Not to mention it uses Stan in such a charming yet eerie way. Giving us a dream meet-cute only for it to end in fighting for your life? Kind of brilliant storytelling when you think about it.

So if you haven’t, you might want to keep the celebration of Stan and his work going by taking a dive into the quirky, dark world of Mimi Cave’s Fresh. Or, if you’re familiar with the twisted-tale, maybe it is time for a rewatch to remember just how good Sebastian Stan and Daisy Edgar-Jones are in this movie!

Fresh is streaming on Hulu.

