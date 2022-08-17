Netflix’s Wednesday Addams Series ‘Wednesday’ Drops Its First Trailer

She’s creepy and she’s cooky, mysterious and spooky. She’s altogether ooky: Wednesday Addams of the Addams family!

The trailer for Netflix’s upcoming ‘Wednesday’ series has just dropped (on a Wednesday no less!) and it’s just as cooky and creepy as we dreamed!

The show is described by the streamer as “a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy.” It also serves as director Tim Burton’s TV debut, though I am still reminded of his comments about casting POC in his movies following Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children.

Thus far, the show looks like everything I wanted it to be (though I do hope they show more flashbacks of Wednesday getting expelled from other schools, as I think there’s a wealth of black comedy to be had from showing all the ways an Addams can get expelled).

When will ‘Wednesday’ be on Netflix?

We still do not have a solid release date apart from it releasing sometime in 2022 most likely in the fall. My hope is that it will premiere in time for Halloween, but the live-action Addams Family movies of the 90s premiered in November, so who knows?

Who’s starring in ‘Wednesday’?

We also recently got the cast photos featuring Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) with Gomez (Luis Guzmán), Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones), and Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez). While it’s logical to assume other Addams family favorites will eventually be making appearances, they are the only Addamses who have been formally announced/cast thus far (sorry Uncle Fester, Grandma, Lurch, Cousin It).

Via Netflix

It also seems that the additional cast thus far is mostly new characters, though the Nevermore Academy seems to promise strange and unusual students and staff.

These new characters include Jamie McShane as Sheriff Donovan Galpin, Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair, Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay, Gwendoline Christie as Larissa Weems, Riki Lindhome as Dr. Valerie Kinbott, Percy Hynes White as Xavier Thorpe, Thora Birch as Tamara Novak, Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin, Georgie Farmer as Ajax Petropolus, Oliver Watson as Kent, Johnna Dias-Watson as Divina, Moosa Mostafa as Eugene Otinger, Tommie Earl Jenkins as Mayor Walker, and Naomi j Ogawa as Yoko Tanaka.

We still don’t know what role Christina Ricci, who originally made Wednesday movie-famous, is going to play, though she is apparently slated to appear in all 8 episodes. I guess that will be the first mystery for us to ponder until then.

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]