What Does the Ending of Netflix’s ‘Damsel’ Mean for Princess Elodie?

Not everything is fair in love and dragons in Netflix’s Damsel. The latest film starring Millie Bobby Brown shows us a princess’ determination to survive when she’s thrown into an impossible situation, all because she was tricked into marrying a prince.

**Spoilers ahead for Netflix’s Damsel. Read at your own risk.**

Princess Elodie (Millie Bobby Brown) spends most of the movie trying to survive a dragon. She learns, while trapped in a cave, that the dragon requires the sacrifice of three of the royal family’s daughters in order to settle a deal. What Queen Isabelle (Robin Wright) does instead is bring three brides for her son, Henry (Nick Robinson), and sacrifice them to the dragon instead.

Elodie, learning the truth, tells the dragon that the “daughters” she wanted as revenge for the king killing her babies all those years ago were never actually daughters of the royal family. Instead, they were unsuspecting girls brought into this situation simply to satisfy the dragon’s request. Sparing the dragon’s life, Elodie ends up saving herself and her sister, Floria (Brooke Carter), but making it clear to Henry and Isabelle that she’s not just someone who is going to go away quietly.

When Lady Bayford (Angela Bassett), Elodie’s step-mother, tries to save her, she ends up getting herself injured and her other step daughter thrown into the dragon’s lair. Elodie goes back to save her sister and reasons with the dragon. In the end, we get to see Elodie returning to the wedding of Henry and a new bride, still in her torn-up outfit.

She walks up to them, explains to his new potential bride what happened, and the dragon takes her revenge on those who remain.

A new ruler

Elodie, at the end of the movie, has the dragon on her side. The dragon (voiced by Shohreh Aghdashloo) flies above her and with her as Elodie returns home, but not before making sure her mother was in charge of the new kingdom. The ending of Damsel sets in motion a new life for Elodie, Floria, and Lady Bayford as the three women in charge of things.

Queen Isabelle, Prince Henry, and those who willingly participated in the death of these princesses are fried by the dragon, gone without a second thought from Elodie, and now we have a new power in charge.

