Netflix’s ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ has finally revealed its Toph!

The actress taking on the role of earthbender Toph for Netflix’s live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender has been announced!

The live-action of Avatar: The Last Airbender was widely successful—almost successful enough for people to forget the live-action movie that came out in 2010. What earned the most praise was the show’s young and talented cast, which featured up-and-coming stars such as Kiawentiio as Katara and seasoned actors such as Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko.

With season two in the works, many wondered who would be taking the role of Toph, Aang’s earthbending teacher and friend.

Miya Cech cast as Toph in Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2

It was recently announced that 17-year-old Miya Cech will be taking on the role of Toph Beifong in the second season of Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender.

During Netflix’s annual Geeked Week fan event, a trailer was released to celebrate the upcoming season. Though her face was not seen, the trailer featured a closeup of Toph’s feet as she stomped down, demonstrating her powerful earthbending.

Cech first rose to prominence as the younger version of Ali Wong’s character in the romantic comedy Always Be My Maybe in 2019. She also played the younger version of Wong’s character in the series Beef. In 2023, she had a minor role in the film You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.

Toph was born into an affluent family, with parents highly protective of her since she was born blind. However, Toph becomes a formidable bender, learning how to sense her surroundings with her earthbending. She was able to learn how to use her bending to fight, protect, and defend. Toph joins Aang (played by Gordon Cormier) and the others to master the elements and defeat Fire Lord Ozai (played by Daniel Dae Kim).

