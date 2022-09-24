Netflix Shares a First Look at ‘Bridgerton’ Prequel ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’

Fans of Netflix’s swoonworthy period romance Bridgerton can’t get enough of the steamy shenanigans of the ton. So it’s no surprise that the massively successful franchise is branching out with prequel series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. The character, played by Golda Rosheuvel in the original series, will star in her own series that follows her courtship with King George III and her rise to power in the new series from Shonda Rhimes. Young Charlotte will be played by India Amarteifio (Sex Education, Evermoor), with King George being played by Corey Mylchreest (The Sandman). Netflix debuted a first look at the upcoming series, which features the meet-cute between Charlotte and George. Charlotte aims to climb over a wall and escape her impending nuptials, not knowing that the man she asks for help is the king in question.

The series will also follow the friendship between Charlotte and her longtime confidante Lady Danbury, who is played by Adjoa Andoh in the original series. Arsema Thomas (Redeeming Love) will play young Lady Danbury, but both Andoh and Rosheuvel will appear in the series. Ruth Gemmell will also reprise her role as Bridgerton matriarch Lady Violet, with Connie Jenkins-Greig (The Takedown) as young Violet Ledger. Other cast members include Michelle Fairley (Game of Thrones) as Princess Augusta and Sam Clemmett (Cherry), who plays the younger Brimsley (Hugh Sachs), Charlotte’s gossipy secretary.

Andoh praised both Rosheuvel and Amarteifio for their performances, saying “As a complement to you both, there is something so particular and fabulous about your whiplash, heartfelt, witty, sharp Queen Charlotte, … India has absolutely grabbed all of that and made it her own and run with it and when I look at India, I see Golda. I see young Charlotte become older Charlotte and it’s a beautiful thing.”

In addition to Queen Charlotte, Tudum also teased the upcoming third season of Bridgerton with “The Bridgerton Cast Portrait Challenge”, as Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton) and Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton) attempt to paint each other’s portraits. Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington) makes an appearance as well, where she reads Lady Whistledown’s first letter of season 3.

Release dates haven’t been set for either series, but we’ll keep you posted when they do.

(featured image: Netflix)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]