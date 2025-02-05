Netflix reportedly isn’t supporting Karla Sofía Gascón at the Oscars

Karla Sofía Gascón’s racist, Islamphobic, sexist, and homophobic tweets resurfaced on X. Since, she went on to do an hour long interview that Netflix did not organize for her. Now it is reported that Netflix is not paying for her award season travel.

Gascón stars in the controversial Emilia Pérez and has already taken home the Golden Globe for her role. The movie itself has been criticized by both the trans community as well as Mexican artists and critics for its depiction of Mexico as well as the trans experience. Prior to her tweets being pushed into the timeline, Gascón fought many critics who questioned the film or were negative about it.

According to Variety, the PR firm that both Gascón and co-star Zoe Saldaña use (The Lede Company) is now reportedly not talking directly to Gascón. Neither is Netflix at this point. It has resulted in Netflix reportedly leaving Gascón’s travel expensives and styling up to her if she plans on still attending. Variety reports that Gascón only received roughly $104,000 for her role in Emilia Pérez.

While Gascón made history as the first openly trans person to be nominated for an acting Oscar, it has been buried by her own controversial tweets and posts. Her being forced to pay her own way is a consequence of her own tweets and thoughts. But it is also worth noting that while this is the right move in Gascón’s case, there are plenty of controversial (and racist) white cis men who continue to get support by organizations like the Academy Awards and by the production companies funding their art.

The swift response that happened here was warranted but should also apply to men like Roman Polanski, Mel Gibson, Woody Allen, and other controversial creatives who, despite their controversies being displayed, still find themselves supported at award shows. And they don’t have to pay their own way.

Gascón’s nomination should be revoked because she also brought her fellow nominee, Fernanda Torres, in to a conversation about the nominated stars which is against Academy rules. That mixed with Gascón’s tweets has embroiled her in controversies and it puts every single nomination that Emilia Pérez has in bad faith.

