Netflix Just Announced Three New Holiday Movies to End 2020 on a Cozy Note

Netflix decided to give us all a nice, much-needed gift today in the form of announcing their holiday movie lineup. (Or at least part of it.) I’m a sucker for holiday movies. So many of them are genuinely sweet, smart, and/or poignant messages about love/family/self-worth/etc., and at worst, you’re watching very pretty people stumble around some soft tropes against a backdrop of snow and cocoa for a couple of hours.

Over the last few years, Netflix has been getting into the holiday movie game and their fare has ranged from fun fluff to fine fluff to some actual potential classics. Here’s what they’ve got in store for 2020:

Holidate

This one looks the fine-est to me. Based on the trailer, Emma Roberts stars in this story of a young woman experiencing the familiar holiday (and general) movie trope of being pressured to find a boyfriend, so she and a male friend agree to be each other’s dates for all holiday parties. I didn’t see Plus One, which came out last year and starred PEN15’s Maya Erskine and The Boys’ Jack Quaid, but I’m pretty sure if you sub the holiday season for wedding season, that’s the same movie. Bonus Kristen Chenoweth though!

HOLIDATE (noun) 1. A non-romantic friend who escorts you to an otherwise awkward holiday event when you don’t have a significant other. 2. The name of the next good old-fashioned rom com starring Emma Roberts and @lukebracey ❤️❤️❤️ Only on Netflix on October 28th! pic.twitter.com/HCHOWrzRXP — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) September 29, 2020

Release date: October 28.

Jingle Jangle

This one comes from playwright/filmmaker/novelist David E. Talbert, who, according to a great profile in EW, has been wanting to make a Christmas-themed Broadway musical extravaganza for more than 20 years. The movie stars Forest Whittaker, Phylicia Rashad, Anika Noni Rose (aka Tiana of Princess and the Frog), Downton Abbey’s Hugh Bonneville, and Keegan-Michael Key. Can. Not. Wait!

FIRST LOOK: From legendary Playwright and Director, @DavidETalbert, comes this whimsical and inspiring new holiday movie that is pure magic AND has all your faves!! Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is coming this holiday season to Netflix! pic.twitter.com/PLkUpWELqL — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) September 29, 2020

Release date: November 13.

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

Yes, it’s a Dolly Parton Christmas movie! Also starring Christine Baranski and Jenifer Lewis! Directed and choreographed by Debbie Allen! Ahhhhhhhhh!!!!

Heading home for the holidays with our collective mom @DollyParton! Directed by @msdebbieallen, DOLLY PARTON’S CHRISTMAS ON THE SQUARE will star Christine Baranski and Jenifer Lewis. Coming to Netflix 22 November pic.twitter.com/JYLVLdmb6d — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) September 29, 2020

I don’t even need to know what the plot is to be excited for a Dolly Parton Christmas movie, but according to Deadline, the film “follows a rich woman named Regina (Baranski) who seeks to sell her father’s land to a mall developer. However after an encounter with a guardian angel (Parton), Regina undergoes a Grinch-like change of heart and rekindles connections with the locals of her hometown.”

Release date: November 22.

What do you think of Netflix’s holiday lineup? I’m still hoping for a surprise Christmas Prince 4 but this seems like a great start!

