Netflix Is Building a ‘Minecraft’ Animated Series

Netflix is developing a new series based on the hit video game Minecraft, not to be confused with the upcoming live-action movie that’s also based on the hit video game Minecraft.

Fans of Minecraft have not one, but two adaptations of the massively popular sandbox game to look forward to in the near future. Netflix’s Minecraft show will take a little longer to come together, as The Hollywood Reporter reveals that the streamer is developing an animated series. WildBrain, which previously worked with Netflix on Carmen Sandiego, Sonic Prime, and Ninjago: Dragons Rising, is behind the new Minecraft project—a CG-animated series produced by Netflix in partnership with Mojang Studios.

In addition to the upcoming animated series, Warner Bros. and Legendary are releasing a live-action Minecraft movie in April 2025. Starring Jack Black, Jason Momoa, and Danielle Brooks, the film is being directed by Jared Hess (Napoleon Dynamite) from a script by Chris Bowman and Hubbel Palmer.

Minecraft was first released in 2009 and became a huge sensation thanks to the open world-building and endless design possibilities that allow players to create almost anything they can imagine. 15 years later, Minecraft is still the best-selling game of all time, and if you’re side-eyeing its popularity, THR notes that as of last year, there were 140 million monthly active players.

