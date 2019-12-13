comScore

Things We Saw Today: Are You Ready for the Netflix Christmas Expanded Universe?

By Princess WeekesDec 13th, 2019, 5:29 pm

Vanessa Hudgens in The Princess Switch (2018)

Everything is connected.

Interconnected movie universes are the “in” thing right now since Marvel has pretty much perfected it in a way that has not been seen on this scale before. While Universal’s attempt at a Dark Universe pretty much fell flat, the DC Expanded Universe is currently on the up and up. Netflix is not going to be ignored and has shared that there is a Netflix Christmas movie universe – AKA Netflix’s Holiday Movie Universe. It has eight movies involved in it already, with sequels to boot. Who are we to tell them otherwise honestly?

What is your favorite installment in the Netflix Holiday Movie Universe? Also where is Halloween?

(via Digital Spy, image: Netflix)

  • Director Melina Matsoukas claims that the Golden Globe snubs of Queen & Slim resulted from voters ignoring it. “We held three screenings for the HFPA and almost no members attended.” (via Harpers Bazaar)
  • Star Wars actor John Boyega gets interviewed by his toughest critic … John Boyega. (via CBR)
  • Well you guys know I’ll watch almost anything with Tracy Flick and Olivia Pope in it.
  • Laura Fraser and Anjli Mohindra are going to be joining Doctor Who. (via Deadline)

We made it to Friday! What did you see today?

gene belcher dancing

(via Fox)

Princess Weekes - Assistant Editor

Princess (she/her-bisexual) is a Brooklyn born Megan Fox truther, who loves Sailor Moon, mythology, and diversity within sci-fi/fantasy. Still lives in Brooklyn with her over 500 Pokémon that she has Eevee trained into a mighty army. Team Zutara forever.