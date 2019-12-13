Things We Saw Today: Are You Ready for the Netflix Christmas Expanded Universe?

Everything is connected.

Interconnected movie universes are the “in” thing right now since Marvel has pretty much perfected it in a way that has not been seen on this scale before. While Universal’s attempt at a Dark Universe pretty much fell flat, the DC Expanded Universe is currently on the up and up. Netflix is not going to be ignored and has shared that there is a Netflix Christmas movie universe – AKA Netflix’s Holiday Movie Universe. It has eight movies involved in it already, with sequels to boot. Who are we to tell them otherwise honestly?

Welcome to Netflix’s Holiday Movie Universe, an interconnected world of eight films (and counting) where anyone could become a princess and your soulmate may be hiding in plain sight — or the past! Here’s actually how these holiday faves became so entwined… pic.twitter.com/5uNjEknHac — Netflix US (@netflix) December 6, 2019

What is your favorite installment in the Netflix Holiday Movie Universe? Also where is Halloween?

Director Melina Matsoukas claims that the Golden Globe snubs of Queen & Slim resulted from voters ignoring it. “We held three screenings for the HFPA and almost no members attended.” (via Harpers Bazaar)

Star Wars actor John Boyega gets interviewed by his toughest critic … John Boyega. (via CBR)

Well you guys know I’ll watch almost anything with Tracy Flick and Olivia Pope in it.

Laura Fraser and Anjli Mohindra are going to be joining Doctor Who. (via Deadline)

‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ rounds out cast with Desmond Chiam and Miki Ishikawa in undisclosed roles (via @DEADLINE | https://t.co/LkTCWJVutS) pic.twitter.com/Dy6uCb1Zpp — Fandom (@getFANDOM) December 13, 2019



