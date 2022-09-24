Netflix is rolling out all kinds of trailers, teasers, and first looks at Tudum: a Netflix Global Fan Event this weekend. Chief among them was a new clip and release date for their highly anticipated Addams Family-inspired series Wednesday. The series follows Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) at her first year at spooky boarding school Nevermore Academy. Wednesday must negotiate the awkwardness of being a new student, along with her developing psychic abilities and various murders and mysteries plaguing the school’s town (not to mention a secret her parents have kept hidden from the family).

The new clips gives us insight into the dynamics at play in the series. We learn that Gomez and Morticia sent Thing to keep an eye on Wednesday, who she discovers hiding in her sheets. We also learn that Wednesday is angry at her parents for sending her to Nevermore, and that she isn’t above torturing Thing to earn its loyalty. “Oh Thing, you poor, naive appendage,” she says. “My parents aren’t worried about me. They’re evil puppeteers who want to pull my strings from afar.” We also learn that Thing has a favorite hand lotion (neroli and bergamot, who knew?). Much like Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, it looks like Wednesday will pairing relatable teenage angst (a new school, cliques, crushes) with supernatural shenanigans. And we’re excited, as it looks like Ortega has effortlessly nailed Wednesday’s macabre personality.

The series is produced by Tim Burton, and showrun by Miles Millar (The Shannara Chronicles) and Alfred Gough (Into the Badlands). The cast includes Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams. The series also stars Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones, The Sandman) as Principal Larissa Weems, and O.G. Wednesday Addams Christina Ricci as the mysterious Marilyn Thornhill. Netflix has also launched a website for Nevermore Academy, where fans can apply for entry and learn more about the school’s notable alumni.

Wednesday premieres on November 23, 2022 on Netflix.

(featured image: Netflix)

