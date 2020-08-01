Whelp it’s August, the 373th month of 2020! As this year stretches out into infinity, most if not all of us have grown weary of quarantine life. But while it is all too easy to dwell in the uncertainty and the pandemic ennui, I try to take heart in this simple fact: there has never been a better time to quarantine in all of recorded history.

We have television, the internet, social media, FaceTime, and most everything can be delivered to our front door with the push of a button. I mean, imagine hunkering down during 1918 influenza pandemic. There you would be, batting around the old hoop and stick for the zillionth time, no air conditioning or Nailed It! marathon in sight.

Just remember the official slogan of 2020: it could always be worse, right?

Anyhoo, here’s what’s coming to Netflix in August. We’ve got old favorites, childhood classics, and all new content to feast your eyes upon. The titles in bold are ones we especially recommend:

August 1

A Knight’s Tale

Is A Knight’s Tale a good movie? I enjoyed it in high school, but I also enjoyed “Butterfly” by Crazy Town. Do with that information what you will.

Acts of Violence

The Addams Family (1991)

No question, The Addams Family holds up and remains as altogether ooky as ever.

An Education

Being John Malkovich

Easily the weirdest, most original film to come out of the 90s, BJM is a trippy, hilarious delight. Malkovich!

Death at a Funeral

Dennis the Menace

Elizabeth Harvest

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Hardcore Henry

Iron Man: Armored Adventures: Season 1-2

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

The original Jurassic Park trilogy needs no introduction. Come for Laura Dern, stay for shirtless Jeff Goldblum.

Mad Max (1979)

Mr. Deeds

﻿My Perfect Landing: Season 1

Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1

The NeverEnding Story

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter

IT’S THE NEVERENDING STORY AHHAAHHAHAHAAAHHH.

The Next Step: Season 6

Nights in Rodanthe

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

Operation Ouch: Season 1

Operation Ouch: Special

Remember Me

Seabiscuit

Super Monsters: The New Class

Toradora!: Season 1

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: S2

The Ugly Truth

What Keeps You Alive

August 2

Almost Love

Connected

August 3

Immigration Nation

This film, which provides unprecedented access to the inner workings of ICE, may very well be the most important documentary of 2020.

August 4

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp

Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave

Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab

Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning

August 5

Anelka : L’Incompris / Anelka: Misunderstood

﻿World’s Most Wanted

August 6

The Rain: Season 3

The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods

August 7

Alta Mar / High Seas: Season 3

Berlin, Berlin

The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space

¡Nailed It! México: Season 2

The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2

Selling Sunset: Season 3

Sing On! Germany

Tiny Creatures

Luke Cage himself, Mike Colter, narrates this documentary about tiny little critters.

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia

Word Party Songs

Work It

August 8

The Promise

We Summon the Darkness

This sharp horror thriller is a sly and entertaining watch.

August 10

GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event

Nightcrawler

August 11

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids

August 12

Scary Movie 5

﻿(Un)Well

August 13

Safety Not Guaranteed

Une fille facile / An Easy Girl

This award-winning French film about about a girl coming of age will transport you to the beaches of France.

August 14

3%: Season 4 — Netflix Original

El robo del siglo

Fearless

Glow Up: Season 2

The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air

The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits

The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change

The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance

Get your Korra on with all four books of the beloved animated series.

Project Power

Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt star in this superhero drama about a pill that gives you superpowers for five minutes at a time.

Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun

Teenage Bounty Hunters

They’re teens! They’re bounty hunters! They’re teenage bounty hunters!

August 15

Rita: Season 5

﻿Stranger: Season 2

August 16

Johnny English

Les Misérables (2012)

August 17

Crazy Awesome Teachers

Drunk Parents

Glitch Techs: Season 2

August 19

Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind

DeMarcus Family Rules

High Score

August 20

Biohackers

Good Kisser

This cute queer romcom made the festival rounds last year.

Great Pretender

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens

August 21

﻿Alien TV

Fuego negro

Hoops

Lucifer: Season 5

The devil we know returns for part one of the fifth season.

Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3

The Sleepover

August 23

1BR

Septembers of Shiraz

August 25

Emily’s Wonder Lab

Trinkets: Season 2

August 26

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol

La venganza de Analía

Million Dollar Beach House

Rising Phoenix

August 27

Aggretsuko: Season 3

The Bridge Curse

The Frozen Ground

August 28

All Together Now

Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2

This former YouTube Red series is a delightful continuation of the classic saga.

I AM A KILLER: Released

Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins

August 31

Casino Royale

No Time to Die may be a long ways off, but you can get your Daniel Craig fix with his James Bond debut.

Quantum of Solace

What are you looking forward to watching in August?

(via Netflix, image: John P. Fleenor/Netflix)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com