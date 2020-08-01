Whelp it’s August, the 373th month of 2020! As this year stretches out into infinity, most if not all of us have grown weary of quarantine life. But while it is all too easy to dwell in the uncertainty and the pandemic ennui, I try to take heart in this simple fact: there has never been a better time to quarantine in all of recorded history.
We have television, the internet, social media, FaceTime, and most everything can be delivered to our front door with the push of a button. I mean, imagine hunkering down during 1918 influenza pandemic. There you would be, batting around the old hoop and stick for the zillionth time, no air conditioning or Nailed It! marathon in sight.
Just remember the official slogan of 2020: it could always be worse, right?
Anyhoo, here’s what’s coming to Netflix in August. We’ve got old favorites, childhood classics, and all new content to feast your eyes upon. The titles in bold are ones we especially recommend:
August 1
A Knight’s Tale
Is A Knight’s Tale a good movie? I enjoyed it in high school, but I also enjoyed “Butterfly” by Crazy Town. Do with that information what you will.
Acts of Violence
The Addams Family (1991)
No question, The Addams Family holds up and remains as altogether ooky as ever.
An Education
Being John Malkovich
Easily the weirdest, most original film to come out of the 90s, BJM is a trippy, hilarious delight. Malkovich!
Death at a Funeral
Dennis the Menace
Elizabeth Harvest
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Hardcore Henry
Iron Man: Armored Adventures: Season 1-2
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
The original Jurassic Park trilogy needs no introduction. Come for Laura Dern, stay for shirtless Jeff Goldblum.
Mad Max (1979)
Mr. Deeds
My Perfect Landing: Season 1
Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1
The NeverEnding Story
The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
IT’S THE NEVERENDING STORY AHHAAHHAHAHAAAHHH.
The Next Step: Season 6
Nights in Rodanthe
Ocean’s Thirteen
Ocean’s Twelve
Operation Ouch: Season 1
Operation Ouch: Special
Remember Me
Seabiscuit
Super Monsters: The New Class
Toradora!: Season 1
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: S2
The Ugly Truth
What Keeps You Alive
August 2
Almost Love
Connected
August 3
Immigration Nation
This film, which provides unprecedented access to the inner workings of ICE, may very well be the most important documentary of 2020.
August 4
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp
Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave
Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab
Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning
August 5
Anelka : L’Incompris / Anelka: Misunderstood
World’s Most Wanted
August 6
The Rain: Season 3
The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods
August 7
Alta Mar / High Seas: Season 3
Berlin, Berlin
The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space
¡Nailed It! México: Season 2
The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2
Selling Sunset: Season 3
Sing On! Germany
Tiny Creatures
Luke Cage himself, Mike Colter, narrates this documentary about tiny little critters.
Wizards: Tales of Arcadia
Word Party Songs
Work It
August 8
The Promise
We Summon the Darkness
This sharp horror thriller is a sly and entertaining watch.
August 10
GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event
Nightcrawler
August 11
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids
August 12
Scary Movie 5
(Un)Well
August 13
Safety Not Guaranteed
Une fille facile / An Easy Girl
This award-winning French film about about a girl coming of age will transport you to the beaches of France.
August 14
3%: Season 4 — Netflix Original
El robo del siglo
Fearless
Glow Up: Season 2
The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air
The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits
The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change
The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance
Get your Korra on with all four books of the beloved animated series.
Project Power
Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt star in this superhero drama about a pill that gives you superpowers for five minutes at a time.
Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun
Teenage Bounty Hunters
They’re teens! They’re bounty hunters! They’re teenage bounty hunters!
August 15
Rita: Season 5
Stranger: Season 2
August 16
Johnny English
Les Misérables (2012)
August 17
Crazy Awesome Teachers
Drunk Parents
Glitch Techs: Season 2
August 19
Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind
DeMarcus Family Rules
High Score
August 20
Biohackers
Good Kisser
This cute queer romcom made the festival rounds last year.
Great Pretender
John Was Trying to Contact Aliens
August 21
Alien TV
Fuego negro
Hoops
Lucifer: Season 5
The devil we know returns for part one of the fifth season.
Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3
The Sleepover
August 23
1BR
Septembers of Shiraz
August 25
Emily’s Wonder Lab
Trinkets: Season 2
August 26
Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol
La venganza de Analía
Million Dollar Beach House
Rising Phoenix
August 27
Aggretsuko: Season 3
The Bridge Curse
The Frozen Ground
August 28
All Together Now
Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2
This former YouTube Red series is a delightful continuation of the classic saga.
I AM A KILLER: Released
Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins
August 31
Casino Royale
No Time to Die may be a long ways off, but you can get your Daniel Craig fix with his James Bond debut.
Quantum of Solace
What are you looking forward to watching in August?
(image: John P. Fleenor/Netflix)
